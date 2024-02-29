Ford rolls out Tesla Supercharging for EVs. Here's what drivers need to know

Ford Motor is rolling out Tesla Supercharging capabilities to owners of its electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

Current Ford EV customers can reserve a free charging adapter through June 30, the company said. After that period, the cost will be $230.

The adapter is needed to connect non-Tesla vehicles with a different charging technology to Tesla's charging network. Here's how the process works.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is rolling out Tesla Supercharging capabilities to owners of its electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The launch begins Thursday, but is expected to be supply constrained at the start.

The Detroit automaker was the first to announce a deal with Tesla to utilize the EV maker's Supercharger network. The vast majority of automakers in the U.S. have since followed. Under the deals, companies such as Ford will adopt Tesla's charging port for future EV models.

In the meantime, an adapter is needed to connect non-Tesla vehicles, which utilize different charging technology, to Tesla's network. Ford says the partnership will more than double access to fast chargers for its owners — but it may take some time to distribute the adapters to all customers.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"We are supply constrained as we move forward, and we do believe in the initial phases of launch demand will exceed supply," Ken Williams, Ford's director of charging and energy services, said during a media briefing. "We are going to try to manage that demand in a first-come, first-serve basis."

Williams declined to disclose how many adapters the company currently has to offer its EV customers, who in the U.S. bought roughly 140,000 EVs from Ford since 2023. The adapters are expected to begin shipping to customers in late March, Ford said.

Tesla, which designed the adapter and is handling distribution of them to automakers, did not respond to request for comment on specifics.

Fast chargers are capable of adding hundreds of miles of driving range in an hour or less, depending on the vehicle. That's compared with less powerful chargers that can take hours, if not longer, to do so.

Automakers last year started agreeing to adopt Tesla's charging technology to gain access to its already extensive charging network in lieu of or in addition to building their own chargers (or waiting for others such as the federal government to do so).

Ford is not receiving any revenue or paying Tesla for access to the Tesla Supercharger network, according to a spokesman for the Detroit automaker.

Ford customers

Current Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E retail customers can reserve a free charging adapter through Ford's owner app or at Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter by June 30, the company said. After that period, the adapters will cost $230 apiece.

Once at the website, customers need to login or enroll in Ford's "BlueOval Charge Network" through its FordPass App to reserve an adapter. Customers who are not yet enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network will be prompted to enroll before ordering their fast-charging adapter.

The adapters will be mailed out based on reservations, and some customers, depending on when they register, may experience an undisclosed wait.

Ordering a Tesla adapter for F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E From Ford's dedicated site, log in to Ford Pass. Click on the 'Reserve your adapter at no cost' button to start the ordering process. Your shipping information will be prepopulated based on your Ford Pass account, just verify that all the information is accurate, update if needed, and click 'Reserve'. You'll get a confirmation screen with helpful information on a forthcoming automated over-the-air software update and a link to Ford's FAQ Hub. You'll also receive a confirmation email with a link to check the status of your reservation.

Ford owners will be able to utilize the Tesla charger through the FordPass App, or Charge Assist App in the vehicle's touch screen, which eliminates the need for onsite credit card use. They also will be able to use Tesla's app.

The adapter is needed to connect what's known as a Combined Charging System (CCS) charger port, which was the U.S. industry standard, to Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) system.

Under the Ford-Tesla agreement, Ford says owners as of Thursday will be granted access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada.

Tesla says it has more than 50,000 Supercharger connectors worldwide. The company does not break out how many are in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Energy reports the country only has about 6,900 CCS fast chargers publicly available.

With the addition of Tesla Superchargers, Ford says its BlueOval Charge Network customers have access to more than 126,000 chargers, including over 28,000 fast chargers.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: