Ford reports 16% sales increase in May amid employee pricing, tariffs

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Tuesday reported a 16.3% year-over-year sales increase for May, as the automaker continues an employee pricing program amid rising tariff costs and vehicle price increases.

Sales for the Detroit automaker were led by a 17.2% increase in its vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines, as well as a roughly 29% jump in hybrid models. Those gains offset a 25% drop in sales of all-electric vehicles — notably its electric F-150 — compared to May 2024.

May marked the third consecutive year-over-over, double-digit sales increase for the automaker, led the past two months by its employee pricing program that's continuing through the Fourth of July weekend.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The automaker announced the promotion as President Donald Trump's 25% auto tariffs on imported vehicles took effect in early April.

However, since then, Ford has announced some vehicle price increases, specifically on those imported from Mexico. A Ford spokesman told Reuters the price hikes, which affected vehicles built after May 2, were a combination of seasonal adjustments and tariff impacts.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for additional details.