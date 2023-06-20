Ford CEO Says He Didn't Really Hesitate on the Tesla Deal: ‘It's Good for Customers'

Ford CEO Jim Farley said he and his team didn't really hesitate when it came to Ford's partnership with Tesla because they liked the reliability and locations of the company's charging network.

"I have no problem being opportunistic when it comes to advantaging my customers," Farley said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer sat down with Ford CEO Jim Farley on Tuesday to discuss the company's earnings, future, electric vehicles, the charging deal with Tesla and more at Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

Farley said his team didn't really hesitate when it came to Ford's partnership with Tesla because they liked the reliability and locations of the company's charging network. Under the agreement between the two rival companies, Ford electric vehicle drivers will be allowed access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada sometime in 2024.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I have no problem being opportunistic when it comes to advantaging my customers," Farley said. "Our team didn't really hesitate because it's good for customers." He added that even though his company's charging network was extensive before the Tesla deal, the additional stations will be a boon for Ford drivers.

During negotiations, Farley said Tesla CEO Elon Musk was respectful but "more because of Henry Ford than Jim Farley." Farley added he isn't worried that Musk's Cybertruck venture will take his customers away.

"The reality is, America loves an underdog — and we are the market leader for EV trucks and vans, and we know those customers better than anyone," Farley said. '"And if he wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine."

"It's like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel," Farley continued. "But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck."

The company split off its EV undertaking from the rest of its vehicles, and Ford now has three main sectors: Ford Blue for its conventional vehicles, Ford Model e for its EVs and Ford Pro for its commercial vehicles. Farley said the automaker is the dominant player globally in commercial vehicles, but 90% of its Pro business comes from small or medium-sized contractors like plumbers, electricians and emergency responders.

Even though its EV revenue was down this quarter, Farley expects to see a positive margin of 8% by the end of 2026. Ford's latest earnings report saw revenue hit $41.5 billion, well above the $39.25 billion consensus estimates.

Farley also noted the company is determined to keep the majority of its production in North America despite the fact that it may soon be facing tough negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.

"We'll see what happens, but the reality is we have always been in America at our company," Farley said. "We believe in American-made BlueOval city in Tennessee or Kentucky-built pickup truck, EV pickup truck; people will pay for that American technology."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Ford.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com