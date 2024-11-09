Fintechs Upstart and Toast soar on earnings

Wall Street applauded results from fintech companies Upstart and Toast.

Both companies reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Upstart, which uses artificial intelligence to inform online lending decisions, soared 46% on Friday, its best day in over three years. Toast, which sells payments technology to restaurants, jumped 14%, closing at its highest since 2021.

Both companies reported better-than-expected results, sparking the rallies.

Upstart's revenue jumped 20% in the third quarter to $162 million, easily beating analyst estimates. CEO David Girouard said on the company's earnings call that, "we're in growth mode."

Toast is still well off its pandemic highs of 2021, but the stock has now more than doubled this year. The company's adjusted earnings forecast of $90 million to $100 million for the current quarter sailed past estimates.

The two stocks were part of a huge rally on Wall Street this week that followed Donald Trump's election victory on Tuesday night. All three major indexes closed at records, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq finishing the week up 5.7%, its second-best week of the year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Within fintech, companies tied to crypto were some of the top performers, after candidates funded by the crypto industry won races up and down the ballot.

Coinbase shares jumped 48% for the week, their strongest performance since January 2023. Coinbase was one of the top corporate donors in the election cycle, giving more than $75 million to Fairshake and its affiliate PACs, including a fresh pledge of $25 million to support the pro-crypto super PAC in the 2026 midterms.

Trump has vowed to oust SEC Chair Gary Gensler, which potentially bodes well for companies like Coinbase fighting the regulator in court over alleged securities offenses.

Robinhood, which allows users to buy and sell a number of digital currencies, rose 27% for the week. The online brokerage received a Wells Notice from the SEC in May, a move that often precedes formal charges.

Bitcoin hit a new intraday high above $77,300, ending the week 11% higher. Ether, solana, and dogecoin outpaced bitcoin's gains.

Not all fintechs rallied.

Block, the parent company of Square, reported third-quarter revenue on Thursday that trailed Wall Street's expectations, leading to a slight drop in the stock on Friday. Shares of Jack Dorsey's company underperformed the boarder tech market for the week, rising 3.3%.

Affirm, the provider of buy now, pay later loans, beat on the top and bottom line, but the stock still dropped 4.7% on Friday, leaving it slightly ahead of the Nasdaq for the week.

WATCH: Robinhood Crypto general manager reacts to bitcoin rally