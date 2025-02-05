Finding investing opportunity in a trade war

More fed officials warn tariffs will cause price hikes, hitting consumers.

VettaFi's Todd Rosenbluth warns investors aren't prepared.

John Davi of Astoria Portfolio Advisors says look at high quality stocks in three specific sectors.

Even as the Trump administration has backed off of hitting Canadian and Mexican imports with tariffs, the threat hasn't gone away.

A 30 day reprieve kicks the can down the road, but the concern for investors and advisors is still very much on the table.

It is leading to new conversations about how to prepare portfolios for the next tariff deadline, and a decision that could go the other way this time.

While Canada and Mexico are off the hook for now, the trade war is underway with China. This week the U-S slapped a ten percent tariff on Chinese imports, and China hit back with a 15 percent tariff on some US goods, ten percent on others.

John Davi of Astoria Portfolio Advisors told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week that he believes there's an opportunity though for investors, but it takes a different mindset, and investing outside of the big cap tech stocks that has been a major stock market driver. "Tariffs will are by nature, inflationary" said Davi. "Investors should start to allocate towards these real asset sectors.

Recent data shows inflation is still above the Federal Reserve's stated target of two percent. Even if tariffs don't show up in the data, they are likely to raise prices for Americans.

Today Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned of the inflationary pressure of tariffs. He said today the Federal Reserve "will take into account anything that raises prices" when it comes to monetary policy. Boston Fed President Susan Collins also raised the issue in an interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman on Monday.

VettaFi's Todd Rosenbluth cautions the stock market may be offsides when it comes to accounting for the market impact of tariffs, and higher prices. He said "this is something investors and advisors are not fully prepared for."

In terms of what to do about, both Rosenbluth and John Davi had some specific advice. Davi's firm is trying to look at sectors that benefit from inflation. "Energy, industrials, materials" are a focus for Astoria Portfolio Advisors as the firm "picks the highest quality stocks in those sectors" for its AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF PPI.

S&P Energy is up 2.65% so far this week. The sector is being led by Marathon Petroleum, Texas Pacific Land Corporation and Valero days. All three are more than 20 percent from recent highs.

The S&P Materials sector is flat this week, but up about 7% in a month. Newmont, Nucor and Eastman Chemicals are the leader in that time period.

The S&P Industrials is down so far this week, and up 3.3% in a month led by GE Aerospace, 3M and Delta Airlines.

Rosenbluth is telling investors to look at "real asset" stocks and sectors. He suggested VanEck's Inflation Assets ETF RAAX, which is up 1.5% since Monday's tariff drama hit the markets. It is an ETF that investors in other ETFs, the biggest components are the VanEck Merk Gold Shares, VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF and the VanEck Energy Income ETF. The RAAX is up 5.2% in month compared to a 1.83% gain for the S&P.