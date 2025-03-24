FBI launches Tesla threats task force: ‘This is domestic terrorism'

The FBI has launched a new task force to investigate attacks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.

The announcement of the task force came hours after multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the city where the company's headquarters is located.

There have been at least 80 reported cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles in the United States and Canada, in addition to peaceful protests at Tesla showrooms.

The FBI said on Monday that it has launched a task force to investigate scores of attacks in recent weeks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.

The announcement of the task force, which is operating in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, came hours after a bomb squad found multiple incendiary devices at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the same city where the company has its headquarters.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That incident is the latest in a series of attacks and vandalism on Tesla properties related to CEO Musk's DOGE team.

DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, is engaged in a wide-ranging effort to sharply cut federal government spending and staffing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There have been at least 80 reported cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles in the United States and Canada, in addition to peaceful protests at Tesla showrooms, NBC News reported.

Selcuk Acar | Anadolu | Getty Images

"The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post Monday on X, the social media site owned by Musk.

"This is domestic terrorism," Patel wrote in that tweet. "Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted, "Justice is coming."

The New York Post first reported news of the task force.

Laurie Shelby, Tesla's vice president of Environment, Health and Safety and Security, did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked what the company is doing to protect its facilities.

Musk at a Tesla event on Thursday referenced the spate of vandalism on Tesla vehicles and sites.

"If you read the news, it feels like, you know, Armageddon," Musk told employees.

The CEO said that anyone burning Tesla vehicles was "psycho" and should "stop being psycho!"

Ethan Miller | Getty Images

A Tesla employee told CNBC that there had not been any company-wide communications about protests or criminal acts targeting the company since Thursday's all-hands event.

President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in recent weeks have defended Tesla and condemned the attacks on its vehicles.

Bondi last week highlighted the arrests of several people in connection with vandalism of Tesla vehicles, while Trump suggested that people convicted of such crimes could be sent to serve any sentence in prisons in El Salvador.

Carlos Osorio | Reuters

Trump and Musk earlier this month held an event on the White House lawn showing off Tesla vehicles to reporters. Trump said he would buy one for himself, and said he had already purchased a Tesla Cybertruck for his granddaughter Kai Trump.

Lutnick, in a Fox News interview on Wednesday, urged people to "Buy Tesla" stock.

Tesla shares closed trading Monday at $278.39 per share, more than 40% lower than the stock's 52-week high of $488.54 per share, which it hit in mid-December.

Over the weekend, a man was arrested for allegedly driving his car toward protesters outside a Tesla showroom in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

"The protestors had to move out of the way in order to avoid being struck by the vehicle," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on the arrest of the man, Andrew Dutil.

Dutil was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

NBC News reported that Dutil's Facebook account had shared content supporting Trump.

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this article

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.