Facebook

Facebook Will Stop Recommending Political Groups Permanently

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the company will no longer recommend civic and political groups to its users.
  Additionally, Zuckerberg said that the company is now considering steps to reduce the amount of political content that users see in their News Feed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the company will no longer recommend civic and political groups to its users.

The change comes in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

"This is a continuation of work we've been doing for a while to turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversations," Zuckerberg said in a call with analysts following the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

This comes after the company temporarily decided to stop recommending these groups to U.S. users in October in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. elections. 

Additionally, Zuckerberg said that the company is now considering steps to reduce the amount of political content that users see in their News Feed.

"One of the top pieces of feedback that we're hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services," Zuckerberg said.

