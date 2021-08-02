Money Report

Facebook to Require All U.S. On-Campus Employees to Wear Masks

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

  • Facebook will begin requiring all of its employees to wear masks when on its campuses in the U.S., regardless of an employee's vaccination status.
  • The new policy goes into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Facebook on Monday announced it will begin requiring all of its employees to wear masks when on its campuses in the U.S., regardless of an employee's vaccination status.

"The health and safety of our employees and neighbors in the community remains our top priority," a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. "Given the rising numbers of COVID cases, the newest data on COVID variants, and an increasing number of local requirements, we are reinstating our mask requirement in all of Facebook's U.S. offices, regardless of an employee's vaccination status."

The new policy goes into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect until further notice. The decision comes as several local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area roll out similar orders requiring all people wear masks when indoors in public places.

Facebook's on-campus mask policy comes after the company last week announced that it will require all U.S. workers returning to its offices to be vaccinated.

The company isn't alone in the tech industry in re-instating health safety measures as Covid-19 cases pick up again as a result of the Delta variant.

Google last week announced it will require employees on campus to be vaccinated and postponed its return to office plans until October. Apple also pushed back its return to office plans to October at the earliest, according to a report last month.

