Facebook

Facebook, Instagram and other Meta apps go down due to ‘technical issue'

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. 
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta's family of apps including Facebook and Instagram were down on Wednesday, resulting in users being unable to access the services.
  • Meta acknowledged the outage via a post on X, saying that the company is "aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps."
  • Meta's various apps experienced a roughly two-hour outage in March, 2024 on the same day as the Super Tuesday U.S. presidential primaries.

Meta's family of apps including Facebook and Instagram were down on Wednesday, resulting in users being unable to access the services.

The widespread outages began around 9:57 a.m. PST and affected the social media company's core apps as well as Threads, WhatsApp and Messenger, according to user-submitted reports gathered by the internet-monitoring site Downdetector.

Over 100,000 users experienced problems using the Facebook service at 10:11 a.m. PST, representing the peak of the outages, according to Downdetector.

Meta acknowledged the outage via a post on X, saying that the company is "aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps."

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," the X post said.

A separate Instagram-specific X post also acknowledged the outage, and said that the company recognizes "there's a technical issue impacting some people's ability to access Instagram."

Meta's various apps experienced a roughly two-hour outage in March 2024, on the same day as the Super Tuesday U.S. presidential primaries.

