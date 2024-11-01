Money Report

Exxon earnings beat, increases fourth-quarter dividend

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

An Exxon gas station is seen in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Oct. 6, 2023.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • Exxon beat Wall Street's earnings expectations, though its profits fell slightly compared to the year ago period.
  • The oil major booked net income of $8.61 billion in the quarter, or $1.92 per share.
  • The company returned $9.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter and increased its fourth-quarter dividend to $0.99 per share.

Exxon Mobil beat third-quarter earnings expectations, as the oil major reached its highest production level in more than four decades.

Here is what Exxon reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: 

  • Earnings per share: $1.92 adjusted, vs. $1.88 per share expected.
  • Revenues: $90 billion, vs. $93.94 billion expected

The oil major booked net income of $8.61 billion in the quarter, or $1.92 per share, down about 5% compared to $9.1 billion, or $2.25 per share, in the year-ago period. Exxon's profits have declined as refining margins and natural gas prices have pulled back from from historically high levels in 2023.

The company returned $9.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter and increased its fourth-quarter dividend to $0.99 per share.

Exxon said it has reached its high production level in more than 40 years at 3.2 million barrels per day.

The oil major's stock rose about 1% in pre-market trading. Exxon shares have gained 16.8% this year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

