Ex-Visa HR exec's No. 1 red flag in a job interview: It ‘shows how you approach work'

Chief people and community officer at BetterUp and former Visa human resources exec Jolen Anderson has some preferences for the resumes she sees from applicants.

First, she doesn't like to see short stints. "You want to see some consistency and some longevity and people feeling connected and committed to a company," she says. And second, she wants to see "a clear articulation of impact," or quantifiable proof of your success on the job.

Anderson has some red flags for candidates coming into a job interview as well. Her biggest one: "Someone who has not done their homework," she says, "has not done their research on the company, has not done their research on you."

Here's why and how she recommends job-seekers prepare.

'It shows interest in the company'

Anderson likes to see that the candidate knows about the company and people interviewing them for a number of reasons.

First, that level of preparedness "shows how you approach work," she says. "It shows how you took initiative." It gives an indication of the level of care and effort you'd put into the job. If you really took the time, you're likely to do the same when hired.

It also "shows interest in the company," she says. Companies "want to feel chosen," she says. "You don't want to feel like somebody's backup or second choice." If the candidate has researched you beforehand, it gives a sense of their enthusiasm for the opportunity.

Many people echo Anderson's sentiments about this red flag. "I'm actually shocked at how many times people don't do their homework," Hello Alice CEO Elizabeth Gore previously told CNBC Make It.

'Any search engine is a fantastic source'

It's easy enough to do this research.

"Any search engine is a fantastic source," says Anderson. "Most people have some level of public profile on different platforms where you can at least find out a little bit about their background and experiences." Google, Bing, LinkedIn, a company profile — whatever you decide to use, the information is there.

You can also reach out to your network and see if anyone knows the company or people you'll be speaking with. Ask family and friends, "Hey, I'm doing an interview with XYZ company," she says. "Does anybody know someone from there? Can you make a connection for me?"

However you choose to go about it, make sure you come in knowing exactly who's interviewing you and what for.

