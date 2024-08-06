European stocks set to rally at the open, shaking off global market panic

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Tuesday, with global markets looking set to rally after widespread volatility on Monday.

On Tuesday, the U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 53 points higher at 8,049, Germany's DAX up 122 points at 17,436, France's CAC 40 up 48 points at 7,180 and Italy's FTSE MIB 170 points higher at 31,615, according to data from IG.

European stocks fell sharply Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index plunging 3.5% and tech and bank stocks declining sharply.

Asia-Pacific markets and Wall Street also continued the selloff Monday. The global market rout was largely precipitated by last Friday's disappointing July jobs report in the U.S. that fueled fears of a broader economic slowdown.

But on Tuesday, global markets look set to be shaking off those concerns and rallying. S&P 500 futures bounced in overnight trading, while Japan stocks rebounded sharply overnight after the Nikkei 225 and the Topix dropped over 12% in the previous session. Other Asia-Pacific markets were also higher.

On the data front in Europe Tuesday, EU retail sales are due and earnings will come from Saudi Aramco, Schaeffler, Bayer, Adecco Group, Abrdn, InterContinental Hotels Group and Travis Perkins.

Korean and Japanese stocks rebound sharply at the open

South Korean and Japanese stocks opened sharply higher in Tuesday morning trade, rebounding from Monday's sell-off.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix both spiked as much as 9%, before paring gains to trade about 7% higher. The Japanese yen weakened to about 146 against the U.S. dollar.

South Korea's Kospi jumped more than 4% while the Kosdaq was about 5% higher.

— Christine Wang

Stocks can recover as Wall Street's recession concerns are overstated, says BlackRock

Stocks will once again find their footing and recover from a global market sell-off as recession worries abates and the unwinding of the yen carry trade settles, according to BlackRock.

"We think risk assets can recover as recession fears ease and the rapid unwinding of carry trades stabilizes," the firm's Investment Institute wrote said. "We keep our overweight to U.S. equities, driven by the AI mega force, and see the selloff presenting buying opportunities.



"We think growth will be supportive of risk assets and believe markets are pricing in too many Fed rate cuts," the note added. The firm also posits that the recent weaker-than-expected jobs report that preceded the Friday market sell-off more closely resembles a slowdown in hiring as opposed to a recession.



BlackRock added that the main driving force behind the rise in the unemployment is an uptick in labor supply due to immigration as opposed to layoffs, which is a key difference compared to previous recessions.

— Brian Evans

Fed should change communication even if it doesn't cut rates this week, BlackRock's Rieder says

The Federal Reserve should come out and signal to markets that it is aware of the issues facing the economy even if it doesn't do an emergency rate cut, according to Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

Rieder pointed out that traders are already pricing in aggressive moves from the Federal Reserve and said that the central bank should change its public communication to show that it knows the labor market has weakened and that rate cuts have become increasingly likely.

"Do they have to panic and do inter-meeting? No, but I think ... evolving that communication would be helpful," Rieder said on "Closing Bell."

— Jesse Pound

Fed's Daly sees rate cuts on the way

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly indicated Monday that interest rate reductions are coming later this year, though she did not provide specifics.

"Policy adjustments will be necessary in the coming quarter. How much that needs to be done and when it needs to take place, I think that's going to depend a lot on the incoming information," the central bank official said during a forum in Hawaii.

Daly noted that she still thinks the economy is growing, though the labor market is weakening and less restrictive policy will be appropriate.

"I see an economy that has momentum, and we want to make sure we keep that," she said.

—Jeff Cox