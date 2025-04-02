European stocks set for negative open as global markets await Trump tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday as global traders brace themselves for a raft of fresh trade tariffs to be announced by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 24 points lower at 8,558, Germany's DAX down 38 points at 22,501, France's CAC 4 points lower at 7,872 and Italy's FTSE MIB 74 points lower at 37,977, according to data from IG.

Global markets traded in mixed territory Tuesday amid concerns that the White House could be erring toward more punitive import duties after Trump said earlier this week that his "reciprocal tariffs" plan will target "all countries" when they are announced Wednesday. The White House revealed Tuesday that the tariffs "will be effective immediately."

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that White House aides had drafted a proposal that would levy tariffs of roughly 20% on most imports. The paper, which cited three people familiar with the matter, noted that advisors cautioned that several options were still on the table, however, meaning the 20% tariffs may not materialize. CNBC reached out to the White House for comment and is awaiting a response.

Other trade duties are set to come into effect Wednesday, dubbed "Liberation Day" by the White House, including a 25% levy on "all cars that are not made in the United States."

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, while U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline.

There are no major data releases in Europe Wednesday. Earnings are set to come from Raspberry Pi.

Italian regulator approves UniCredit's offer document for Banco BPM bid

Italian securities regulator Consob on Wednesday approved the document of UniCredit's takeover bid for Italian domestic peer Banco BPM, UniCredit said in a release.

The offer, which has been greenlit for a tender period between April 28 and June 23, entitles holders of each Banco BPM share to 0.175 newly issued UniCredit ordinary shares with regular dividend rights.

On the footsteps of building and increasing a surprise stake in Commerzbank late last year, UniCredit unexpectedly launched a $10.5 billion takeover offer for Banco BPM in November. Banco BPM at the time responded that the bid did not reflect its profitability and potential for further value creation.

Europe’s pharma industry braces for tariffs

Europe's pharmaceutical sector is bracing for the potential impact of U.S. tariffs as hopes of an industry-wide exemption by U.S. President Donald Trump fade.

The pharmaceutical industry has until now been exempt from trade levies, but Trump confirmed last week that he would soon impose tariffs on the sector.

Drugmakers are now lobbying the president for a phased approach to duties on imports to the U.S., Reuters reported Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the levies may not be announced Wednesday but were likely inevitable.

White House considering roughly 20% tariff on most imports, report says

White House aides have drafted a proposal that would levy tariffs of roughly 20% on most imports, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The report cited three people familiar with the matter. It also said White House advisors cautioned that several options are still on the table, meaning the 20% tariffs may not come to pass. Another plan being considered is the country-by-country "reciprocal" approach, according to the Post.

The report comes a day before April 2, when President Donald Trump is set to announce his larger plans for global trade. The date has loomed over Wall Street, where stocks have been struggling in part due to uncertainty around rapidly changing global trade policy.

