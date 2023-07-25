European stocks cautious, with earnings and central banks in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were muted as investors assessed economic data and corporate earnings, while gearing up for a big week of central bank meetings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered around the flatline in early trade, with mining stocks jumping 2.8% while healthcare stocks fell 0.8%.

Fresh data on Monday pointed to a slowdown in business activity in France, Germany and the U.K. in July, adding to recessionary risks across Europe.

Global investors are navigating a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank meetings. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, when policymakers are expected to announce a 25 basis point rate hike and offer guidance for the final stages of their efforts to fight inflation.

Earnings on Tuesday came from big names such as LVMH, Unilever, Deutsche Borse, Randstad and Italgas.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its longest winning streak since February 2017, boosted by a stronger-than-expected earnings season.

It's another bumper day for earnings stateside, with Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Spotify and General Motors all due to report.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will also announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with the market pricing in another 25 basis point hike to interest rates as the central bank nears the peak of its tightening cycle.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in overnight trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bouncing more than 3% after China's Politburo pledged to "adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner" for its ailing property sector.

Stocks on the move: Unilever up 5%, Dassault Systemes down 5%

Earnings were the main driver of individual share price action in Europe on Tuesday.

Unilever shares climbed 5% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600 after the British consumer goods company beat analyst expectations to report a 7.9% rise in underlying second-quarter sales.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Dassault Systemes fell 5% after its second-quarter earnings report, in which the French software company reported a slowdown in growth in its 3D and cloud businesses.

— Elliot Smith

A tepid open for European stocks

Here are the opening calls in Europe

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 5 points lower at 7,674, Germany's DAX is expected to slip by around 25 points to 16,166 and France's CAC 40 is set to open around 4 points lower at 7,422, according to IG data.

— Elliot Smith

— Lucy Handley

Hong Kong markets climb 3% as real estate stocks rebound

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged almost 3% in early trading, led by real estate stocks rebounding after China vowed more support for its beleaguered property sector.

Real estate developer Longfor Group jumped almost 20% and was the biggest gainer on the index, while property management firm Country Garden Services Holdings surged 17.54%.

Hong Kong tech names were also part of the top gainers on the index, with the Hang Seng Tech index climbing 4.57% and led by electric vehicle makers. Chinese EV maker Xpeng saw a 12.75% gain, while Nio climbed 9.79%.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan