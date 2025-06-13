European stocks lose ground after Israel launches air strikes on Iran

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

European stocks open lower

It's about 20 minutes since the opening bell, and European shares are selling off as investors react to Israel's strikes on Iran in the early hours of Friday morning.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was last seen trading 1% lower, with all sectors except oil and gas in negative territory.

Oil prices surged on Friday after the escalation in the Middle East sparked concerns about supply.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Germany's DAX was down 1.4% in early trade, while the French CAC 40 was 1.1% lower and London's FTSE 100 — coming off of a record high — was down 0.5%.

— Chloe Taylor

Safe haven rush begins after Israel strikes Iran

Investors fled to safe-haven assets Friday after a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iran marked a major escalation of conflict in the region.

The scale of the attack, which Israel said was targeting Iran's nuclear program, took markets by surprise, pushing up prices of assets thought to offer protection in times of heightened volatility.

"The news has led to significant fears about an escalation and a wider regional conflict," Deutsche Bank strategists said in a note early Friday. "The effects of the attack have cascaded across global markets, with a strong risk-off move for several asset classes."

Read more here.

— Katrina Bishop

How markets outside of Europe are moving

Stocks listed in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Friday in the wake of Israel's strikes on Iran.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were both around 1% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 0.7%.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock futures also moved lower, with S&P 500 futures down 1.4%, Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.6%, and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.2%.

— Chloe Taylor

Oil prices surge on heels of Israeli strikes, set for largest single-day gains in about five years

Crude oil futures jumped as much as 13% Thursday evening after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran without U.S. support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate was last up 8.23% at $73.65 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent surged 7.96% to $74.88 per barrel, setting them on course for their largest single-day gains since 2020.

Israel launched a "targeted military operation" against Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address. Israel hit Iran's main enrichment site at Natanz, its leading nuclear scientists, and struck the heart of its ballistic missile program, Netanyahu said.

Read more here.

— Spencer Kimball, Lee Ying Shan

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European shares look set to follow global stocks lower today, as investors monitor an escalating situation in the Middle East.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, killing the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces as well as two of the country's leading nuclear scientists.

Futures ties to the pan-European Stoxx 600 were last seen 1.2% lower, while those linked to the German DAX index are down 1.7%.

The FTSE 100, which closed at a record high on Thursday, also looks set to move lower, with futures tied to the index down by 0.5%.

— Chloe Taylor