European Stocks Close Higher as Markets Brace for More Fed Action; Uniper Down 26%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed higher on Wednesday as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate move from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day up 0.9%, having recouped opening losses of around 0.4%.

Utilities stocks led gains, closing up 1.8%, with most sectors and major bourses ending in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks, meanwhile, slumped 1.9%.

Investors expect that the central bank will deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike to tame high inflation at the conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

A higher-than-expected consumer price index reading in August and hawkish comments on rate hikes from Fed leaders have weighed on stocks, with more pressure likely ahead as the central bank continues to fight inflation.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower Wednesday, following Wall Street's negative lead ahead of the expected rate hike, while U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday morning.

The day's big news came as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, putting the Russian economy and its people on a wartime footing as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

Rheinmetall rises 9.7%

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall continued its upward climb Wednesday afternoon, rising 9.7% to hit the top of the Stoxx 600.

It follows news Monday that Germany's armed forces have contracted with the company to buy a total of 48 fuel tank trucks for use at numerous German Army and Air Force airfields.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. stocks open higher

U.S. stocks opened higher as investors looked ahead to a potential interest rate hike announcement from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% in early trade, while the S&P 500 was 0.4% higher. The Nasdaq was also up 0.2% at the start of trade.

— Karen Gilchrist

Rheinmetall tops European stocks with a 9.6% gain

German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall was up 9.6% late morning, leading broad gains for defense firms after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, an apparent escalation of tensions in the war in Ukraine.

Shares of Rheinmetall have been on a steady incline since Monday following the news that it won an order for vehicles for the German armed forces.

Rheinmetall has been contracted to provide 48 fuel tank trucks for use at German Army and Air Force airfields.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Qatar airways will continue flying to Russia, says CEO

Qatar airways' CEO H.E. Akbar Al Baker on Wednesday said that the airlines will continue flying to Russia as long as it is operationally safe to do so.

"We will continue to fly to Russia, we will continue to serve the people," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday. "We are not a political institution. We are an industry that serves the common people."

The CEO said that China's Covid policies are "the smallest worry" for him, especially in contrast to the potential of the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war, which he said could fuel inflation and put fewer "passengers in planes."

"Like every other airline that is still operating into Russia, we will continue to operate into Russia, as long as our operation into Russia is going to be safe," he said.

— Lee Ying Shan

Oil prices rise after Putin announces partial military mobilization

Oil futures rose 3% after Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, said there would be a partial military mobilization in the country.

Brent crude futures rose 3.07% to $93.40 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate futures added 3.13% to $86.57 per barrel.

— Abigail Ng

Bank of England faces pivotal policy decision Thursday, with pound at multi-decade lows

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its latest decision on Thursday, with analysts divided over whether to expect a hike to interest rates of 50 or 75 basis points.

The Bank faces a crucial choice as it navigates a plunging currency and the effects of a new government energy cost package that has changed the inflation outlook.

The Bank hiked by 50 basis points last month, its largest single increase since 1995, but some analysts believe it will need to up the ante and keep pace with global peers to prevent a capitulation of the currency.

The pound fell to $1.1340 on Wednesday morning, its lowest since 1985.

Read more here.

- Elliot Smith

Russia’s Putin announces partial military mobilization

Pavel Bednyakov| Sputnik | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial military mobilization in Russia, putting the country's people and economy on a wartime footing as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continues.

In a rare pre-recorded televised announcement, Putin said the West "wants to destroy our country" and claimed the West had tried to "turn Ukraine's people into cannon fodder," in comments translated by Reuters.

Putin said "mobilization events" would begin Wednesday without providing many further details, aside from saying that he had ordered an increase in funding to boost Russia's weapons production.

Read more here.

- Holly Ellyatt

Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper as Russia squeezes gas supplies

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

The German government on Wednesday agreed to the nationalization of utility Uniper as it strives to keep the industry afloat in the wake of a worldwide energy crisis.

Having already accepted in July to bail out the major gas importer with a 15 billion euro ($14.95 billion) rescue deal, the state will now buy out the 56% stake of Finland's Fortum for a 0.5 billion euros. The German state is set to own around 98.5% of Uniper.

"Since the stabilisation package for Uniper was agreed in July, Uniper's situation has further deteriorated rapidly and significantly; as such, new measures to resolve the situation have been agreed," Fortum announced in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Read more here.

- Elliot Smith

Oil prices rise as investors brace for more Fed rate hikes

Oil prices rose slightly after shedding in earlier trade on Wednesday ahead of an expected aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures rose 0.23% to stand at $90.83 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate also gained 0.17% to $84.10 per barrel.

"The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects oil output in the seven major U.S. oil and gas basins to lift modestly in September," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.

— Lee Ying Shan

European businesses are rethinking their China plans

European businesses in China increasingly face an environment in which "ideology trumps the economy," the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in its annual position paper released Wednesday.

Joerg Wuttke, president of the business group, said this year's Covid controls have turned China into a "closed" and "distinctively different" country that might prompt companies to leave.

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country has "continued to respond to Covid-19 and promote economic and social development in a well-coordinated way," according to a paraphrase of his remarks shared by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

— Evelyn Cheng

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as investors react to the latest U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 47 points lower at 7,341, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 13,106, France's CAC 40 down 28 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 22,010, according to data from IG.

Global markets have pulled back following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which showed prices rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month-on-month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.

U.K. inflation figures for August are due and euro zone industrial production for July will be published.

— Holly Ellyatt