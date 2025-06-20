European stocks open higher as eyes remain on Middle East; UK retail sales drop

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

UK public borrowing ticks higher

Along with publishing retail sales data, the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics said this morning that public borrowing hit £17.7 billion ($23.8 billion) in May, £700 higher than the previous year.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The budget deficit — defined as borrowing to fund day-to-day public sector activities, which the U.K. government has pledged to slash to zero — came in at £12.8 billion, down £1.7 billion on May 2024.

Public sector net debt excluding banks was provisionally estimated at 96.4% of gross domestic product, 0.5 percentage points higher year-on-year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Economists have warned that weak growth, higher borrowing costs and reversals on some spending policies mean the U.K. may face more tax hikes later this year if Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is to meet her so-called "fiscal rules."

"If current trends persist, total borrowing for the 2025–26 fiscal year could approach or exceed £150 billion — well above the Office for Budget Responsibility's Spring forecast of £137 billion," Joe Nellis, economic advisor at accountancy MHA, said in emailed comments.

"With limited scope for major tax rises or deep spending cuts in the short term, the Chancellor's options to meet her fiscal rules are narrowing, especially the target to reduce debt as a share of GDP over the medium term."

— Jenni Reid

UK retail sales fell sharply in May

U.K. shoppers pulled back on spending in May, with retail sales down 2.7% on the month, the steepest drop since December 2023, according to Office for National Statistics. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.5% decline.

It breaks a run of four straight monthly rises, which was the best streak since 2020, with retailers saying sunny weather in April helped to lift sales growth to 1.3%.

Richard Baker | In Pictures | Getty Images

Higher inflation, energy bill increases and the tighter U.K. labor market all contributed to lower spending, said Phil Monkhouse, U.K. country manager at Ebury, while retailers are grappling with recent tax hikes.

"With the Middle East tensions at breaking point, U.S. tariff uncertainty still high and the Bank of England holding off interest rate cuts, the outlook for consumer demand looks rocky," Monkhouse said.

Figures published last week showed the U.K. economy contracted in April.

— Jenni Reid

Here are the opening calls

Europe's Stoxx 600 index looks headed for a slight rebound at Friday's open after three straight losses, though any improved sentiment could be short-lived as all attention remains on the Israel-Iran conflict and possibility of U.S. involvement.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open around 34.4 points higher, according to the latest IG data, with France's CAC 40 up 51.5 points and Germany's DAX up 171 points.

While focus has largely been on geopolitics, markets are settling from a slew of central bank action this week, including Switzerland's rate cut to 0% and rate holds from the Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve. China kept its benchmark rates steady on Friday.

— Jenni Reid

Spot gold set to post weekly decline

Spot gold prices fell Friday and were on track for a weekly decline on the prospect of fewer rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As of 12.20 p.m. Singapore time, prices of the yellow metal were down 0.45% to $3,355.08.

The bullion — which is considered a hedge against political and financial instability — has risen 31.2% since the start of the year, according to LSEG data.

— Amala Balakrishner