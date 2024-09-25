Money Report

European markets sober up after getting a Chinese stimulus boost

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

A balcony above a trading floor inside the Euronext NV stock exchange in Paris, France, on Monday, March 13, 2023. 
Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday, paring gains from the previous session on the back of Chinese stimulus measures.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 46 points lower at 8,237, Germany's DAX down 49 points at 18,924, France's CAC 40 down 27 points at 7,568 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 181 points at 33,686, according to data from IG.

European stocks traded higher Tuesday, buoyed by China's central bank monetary stimulus measures with mining, technology and household goods the best-performing sectors.

Positive sentiment in Europe comes after Asia-Pacific markets climbed Tuesday after Beijing's announcement of a range of policy easing measures aimed at stimulating the economy.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely range-bound overnight, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended its rally and climbed 2.2% on the back of the announced stimulus, while mainland China's CSI 300 recorded its largest one-day gain in over four years.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as Wall Street looked to extend September gains. The major three averages are on track for a positive month, though concerns that the U.S. economy could be slowing down remain after last week's interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Wednesday.

