European markets close higher as travel stocks lead gains; U.S.-China talks in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets on Monday made a positive start to the trading week, with investors looking ahead to high-stakes talks between the U.S. and China in the next few days.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, with almost all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks added 1.7% to lead gains, while media stocks dropped 0.2%.

Most Asia-Pacific markets reversed gains overnight to trade lower as investors considered economic data releases ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping's first in-person meeting in about a year.

Global investors have also been digesting ratings agency Moody's Investors Service decision last Friday to downgrade its ratings outlook on the U.S. government to negative from stable, pointing to rising risks to the nation's fiscal strength. U.S. stocks were mixed Monday after the move.

'Pretty confident' the Fed can plateau rates at current level, Goldman strategist says

Kamakshya Trivedi, head of global foreign exchange, interest rates and emerging markets strategy research at Goldman Sachs, discusses the outlook for the U.S. economy and interest rates.

We see more market scepticism towards Germany, says Bilfinger CEO

Thomas Schulz, CEO of Bilfinger, discusses the construction giant's third-quarter results and the German economy.

Biggest movers: BPER Banca up 6%, Siemens Energy up 5%

Shares of Italy's BPER Banca added more than 6% by mid-afternoon to lead the Stoxx 600.

Siemens Energy shares climbed more than 5% after German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Monday that the German government will provide 7.5 billion euros ($8 billion) in state guarantees to safeguard the company's order book.

Stoxx 600 up 0.5% in afternoon trade

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.4% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses advanced. Financial services dropped 0.3%.

Siemens Energy up 4% on reports of German government guarantees

Siemens Energy shares climbed 4% on Monday after German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Monday that the German government will provide 7.5 billion euros in guarantees to safeguard the company's order book.

Problems with manufacturing faults at wind turbine subsidiary Siemens Gamesa led Siemens Energy to scrap its profit forecast earlier this year, and last month the company sought guarantees of up to 15 billion euros ($16 billion) from the German government.

Handelsblatt reported, citing sources, that the government will provide a 7.5 billion euro backstop while banks involved in discussions will bear 12 billion euros of guarantees.

UK PM Sunak begins reshuffle with shock appointment of former leader David Cameron

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday fired controversial Interior Minister Suella Braverman, as he begins a reshuffle of his top cabinet.

Sunak's office confirmed that Foreign Minister James Cleverley will replace Braverman. In a shock move, former Prime Minister David Cameron was announced as the new foreign minister.

Read the full story here.

Biggest movers: Phoenix Group up 8%, British Land up 5%

Shares of British insurer Phoenix Group jumped more than 8% in early trade after the company increased its full-year cash generation forecast after completing the merger of two of its brands.

British Land shares climbed more than 5% after projecting annual rental value growth will come in at the top end of its forecast range.

A positive open in Europe

European markets opened in positive territory on Monday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.4% to lead gains as most sectors advanced. Food and beverage stocks slid 0.3% lower.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in positive territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points higher at 7,364, Germany's DAX up 5 points at 15,238, France's CAC up 10 points at 7,053 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 53 points at 28,431, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Porsche. There are no major data releases.

