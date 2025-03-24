Money Report

European markets set to start the new trading week in positive territory

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A woman takes a selfie photo, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, at Surcouf street in Paris, on July 23, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 
Mauro Pimentel | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in positive territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 8,667, Germany's DAX up 83 points at 22,966, France's CAC 9 points higher at 8,057 and Italy's FTSE MIB 171 points higher at 38,391, according to data from IG. 

Traders will be keeping an eye on preliminary purchasing managers' index data from the U.K., France, Germany and the euro zone to get a gauge of business activity in the region's manufacturing and services sectors.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were trading mostly higher Monday, but investors in the region are looking ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's April 2 tariff deadline.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were higher, signaling that equities could extend their recent gains.

Last Friday, the three major U.S. averages closed higher, having rallied after Trump told reporters that there could potentially be "flexibility" for his reciprocal tariff planThe president did stop short of suggesting that there could be some tariff exemptions, however, as he did similarly for automakers earlier in March.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported the tariffs are expected to be narrower in scope and will likely exclude some industry-specific duties, citing an administration official.

CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this report.

White House reportedly plans to narrow scope of Trump's April 2 tariffs

The White House is planning to issue a more narrow slate of tariffs than previously expected on April 2, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday, citing an administration official.

Previously announced reciprocal duties are still planned to be announced on April 2, the report said, albeit likely without sector-specific duties that President Donald Trump had aimed at sectors including automobiles, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

— Brian Evans

— Holly Ellyatt

