European markets set to return from the long Easter break with a positive open

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to return from the long Easter weekend on a positive note.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 60 points higher at 8,254, Germany's DAX up 253 points at 21,064, France's CAC 81 points higher at 7,241 and Italy's FTSE MIB 441 points higher at 34,967, according to data from IG.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There are no major earnings or data releases from Europe Tuesday but traders will be keeping an eye on news and comment out of the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings in Washington this week, where the threat and fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs regime is likely to dominate discussions.

Asia-Pacific markets were subdued overnight, tracking Wall Street's sharp sell-off after Trump doubled down on his pressure campaign on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday that the economy would slow if the Fed did not cut interest rates. In the latest of multiple recent posts calling out Powell by name, he called the Fed chief "Mr. Too Late" and a "major loser."

Trump hinted at Powell's "termination" last week, an unprecedented action that White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said the president's team was currently studying. Powell has said he cannot be fired under law and intends to serve through the end of his term in May 2026.

— CNBC's Alex Harring contributed to this market summary

European currencies rally as dollar continues to waver

The euro was around 0.2% higher against the dollar by 7:08 a.m. in London, trading at $1.154.

Meanwhile, the British pound gained almost 0.3% against the greenback to trade at $1.341, and the Swiss franc was 0.1% higher.

The U.S. dollar has been on a largely downward trajectory since U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called liberation day tariffs sparked widespread market volatility earlier this month, even after the levies were paused for 90 days for most countries.

— Chloe Taylor

As the dollar falters, the world’s central banks tread a tightrope

Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters

The dollar has been sliding and the ripple effect on other currencies has brought a mix of relief and headache to central banks around the world.

Uncertainty about U.S. policymaking has led to a flight out of the U.S. dollar and Treasurys in recent weeks, with the dollar index weakening more than 9% so far this year. Market watchers see further declines.

According to Bank of America's most recent Global Fund Manager Survey, a net 61% of participants anticipate a decline in the dollar's value over the next 12 months — the most pessimistic outlook of major investors in almost 20 years.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open from the long Easter weekend on a positive note, expected to open higher across the board.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 60 points higher at 8,254, Germany's DAX up 253 points at 21,064, France's CAC 81 points higher at 7,241 and Italy's FTSE MIB 441 points higher at 34,967, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases from Europe Tuesday but traders will be keeping an eye on news and comment out of the IMF-World Bank Spring meetings in Washington this week, where the threat and fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs regime is likely to dominate discussions.

— Holly Ellyatt