European markets set to open in mixed territory as geopolitics take center stage

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Good morning from London.

European markets are heading for a mixed open on Monday, with traders likely to be focused on geopolitics. First, there's the U.K.-EU summit taking place in London that could see the two sides forging closer ties after a turbulent period in relations following the 2016 Brexit vote.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin will be holding a call to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine (or lack thereof) after both leaders skipped peace talks in Turkey last week.

Earnings are set to come from Ryanair and Cerillion. There are no major data releases to keep an eye on.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What to keep an eye out for today

European markets on Monday are likely to be focused on a number of geopolitical events that affect the region.

First, there's the much-anticipated U.K.-EU summit taking place in London on Monday. It's expected that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce a new defense and security pact as well as further deals on cutting red tape, youth mobility and easing trade restrictions. Critics say the British government risks reversing Brexit.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump will be holding a call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders decided to skip peace talks that were set to be held in Turkey last week. Both Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the failure to reach a ceasefire deal.

— Holly Ellyatt

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Here are the opening calls ahead of the new trading week:

European bourses are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday, with London's FTSE expected to open 5 points lower, Germany's DAX up 18 points at 23,766, the French CAC 40 up 25 points at 7,872 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 91 points at 40,133, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt