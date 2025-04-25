European markets open higher as Wall Street notches three-day win streak; jet engine maker Safran up 3%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks opened higher on Friday as investors closely monitored earnings reports from companies amid persistent trade uncertainty.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2% at 8.15 am in London. Regionally, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was flat, Germany's DAX opened higher by 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose by 0.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index has enjoyed a three-day winning streak so far, gaining 2.4% this week.

In a choppy trading session on Thursday, Britain's FTSE index eked out a 0.1% increase to extend its winning streak for a ninth trading day, notching its longest positive run since 2019.

Corporate earnings were also in focus on Friday, with jet engine maker Safran shares rising 3.1% after beating expectations. Meanwhile, defense contractor Saab AB missed top-line forecasts, sending its shares lower by 1%.

In Asia, markets rose after Wall Street gained for a third straight day as tech stocks rallied, with investors assessing the trade climate as the U.S. tones down tariff rhetoric and China reportedly mulls suspending levies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.88% and the Topix added 1.41%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.07% while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.86% as South Korea also reportedly inches closer to striking a trade deal with the U.S. Australian markets are closed for a holiday.

S&P 500 futures also rose early Friday, on the heels of Wall Street seeing its third straight day of gains and Alphabet's latest quarterly results. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were 0.45% higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.51%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flatline.

Citi strategists say analyst earnings downgrade are contrarian 'buy' signal

Analysts have downgraded earnings estimates for European companies to "recessionary" levels, which could indicate a contrarian "buy" signal, according to Citi's equity strategists.

While European stocks appear to be outperforming their U.S. peers this year, Citi's European equity strategy team, led by Beata Manthey, said "[Earnings per share] downgrades have nevertheless continued to accelerate, with our proprietary Earnings Revision Index (ERI) recently hitting "recessionary" levels of around -60%."

The earnings per share estimates for the Stoxx Europe 600 index have fallen by 8.6% over the 12 months, according to FactSet data.

But the Wall Street bank's strategists also said that a severely negative reading of its proprietary measure also tends to be a contrarian signal to buy stocks. They pointed to data that showed shares were about 25% higher after 12 months, after analysts turned bearish on stocks. However, the strategists cautioned that investors could see three to six months for tepid returns.

"We therefore think it makes sense to selectively dip a toe into beaten-down Cyclicality; we Overweight Tech within the Cyclical Growth bucket, and upgrade Autos to Overweight within Cyclical Value," the Citi strategists added.

U.K. retail sales better than expected

U.K. retail sales volumes rose for the third consecutive month in March by 0.4%, beating gloomy expectations of a 0.3% decline.

Clothing and outdoor retailers said that good weather had boosted sales, according to the Office for National Statistics, offsetting a decline in supermarket sales.

However, some economists expect the positive trend to be short-lived.

"While today's retail sales data confirmed that households spent a bit more freely than expected in Q1, that may not last," said Alex Kerr, economist at Capital Economics.

"The decline in consumer confidence to a 17-month low, in part due to the uncertainty stemming from the U.S. tariff regime and in part due to rising utility and water bills, is consistent with the annual growth rate of retail sales collapsing from 2.6% in March to around -1.0% in April."

"If the drop in confidence is sustained, consumer spending growth may be a bit softer than our forecast of 1.4% in 2025," Kerr added.

Others were cautious, but positive.

"Now the question is how much rising uncertainty will hit consumers. We think the central case is for only a modest hit and would downplay the drop in confidence this morning," said Rob Wood, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Uncertainty will crimp spending, but there is only so much that U.K. consumers care about U.S. tariffs on China."

Jet engine maker Safran beats expectations amid trade war uncertainty

France-based jet engine maker Safran beat investors' expectations for the first quarter and offered "strong confidence" in achieving its full-year targets amid a U.S.-led global trade war.

Safran reported 7.3 billion euros in first-quarter 2025 sales, rising by 14% on an organic basis and beating expectations of a 12.6% hike, according to FactSet's analysts' consensus data.

The stock has added 5% so far this year.

The company, known for producing propulsion systems for airplanes, helicopters, and missiles, is expected to be exposed to any change in the global tariff regime.

"While global trade discussions are fluid, Safran is actively working to mitigate the economic impact from tariffs, notablyby adapting supply flows and engaging with customers," said Olivier Andries, chief executive of Safran, in a statement. "Actual performance and robust momentum in both the civil aerospace and defense sectors reinforce our strong confidence in achieving our guidance, excluding any potential impact of tariffs, which it would be premature to quantify at this stage."

RBC analysts said they expect Safran's management to provide some guidance on "any initial estimate of the magnitude of the tariff impact."

China may suspend its 125% tariffs on some U.S. goods: Bloomberg

China is mulling the suspension of its 125% tariff on certain U.S. goods, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The government is considering scrapping the extra duties on items including medical equipment and industrial chemicals such as ethane. Authorities are also reportedly debating scrapping the tariff on aircraft leases.

The offshore yuan strengthened slightly to 7.284 against the greenback.

Upcoming news flow will drive short-term swings amid a market with elevated volatility, UBS says

News flow will continue to dictate market moves — at least in the short term, UBS wrote in a Thursday note.

"We expect volatility to remain elevated as negotiations continue, but recent developments suggest a less aggressive approach to resolving trade disputes," the firm said. "The market's strong rebound reflects growing confidence that the most adverse outcome can be avoided, though upcoming news flow will likely continue to drive short-term swings."

S&P 500 futures open higher

S&P 500 futures rose on Thursday night following another winning session for stocks.

Futures linked to the broad market index traded 0.2% higher just after 6 p.m. ET, and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.3%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, meanwhile.

