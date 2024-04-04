European markets set to open higher as momentum returns

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets look poised to open higher Thursday as investors look to build momentum following a shaky start to the new trading quarter.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed higher Wednesday, shaking off some of the negative sentiment after euro zone inflation fell more than expected.

Thursday is light on the earnings front, while the release of notes from the European Central Bank's last monetary policy meeting is expected to shine some light on the path for interest rate cuts. Mining giant Rio Tinto will hold its annual general meeting.

In Asia-Pacific, markets rebounded following a selloff in the previous session. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures inched higher overnight as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points higher at 7,936, Germany's DAX up 1 point at 18,371, France's CAC 9 points higher at 8,161 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 26 points at 33,908, according to data from IG.

Wednesday is light on the corporate earnings front, but inflation data is due out of the euro zone and Turkey.

— Karen Gilchrist