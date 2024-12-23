Money Report

European markets set to open higher as holiday-shortened Christmas week begins

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

The columns of Royal Exchange are dressed for Christmas, at Bank in the City of London, the capital’s financial district, on 20th November 2024, in London, England.
Richard Baker | In Pictures | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Monday as a holiday-shortened trading week begins in the run-up to Christmas.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 8,098, Germany's DAX up 12 points at 19,919, France's CAC up 7 points at 7,291 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 76 points at 34,031, according to data from IG.

Trading is expected to be relatively muted in the run-up to Christmas, with European markets set to be closed, or close early, for Christmas Eve and to remain shut on Christmas Day.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets started the week on a positive note, with investors awaiting an official announcement related to the merger of Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan.

Sentiment in Asia was boosted following a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that helped lift U.S. markets Friday. U.S. stock futures edged up in overnight trading Sunday.

Broadcom is more likely to deliver big gains for investors in 2025 than AI chip leader Nvidia, according to fund manager Stephen Yiu.

Yiu, portfolio manager of the Blue Whale Growth Fund, said that while Big Tech giants, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta Platforms, had bought up Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) in vast quantities, they were now also developing their own custom chips for artificial intelligence applications in an effort to diversify.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Data releases include final U.K. and Spanish economic growth data.

— Holly Ellyatt

