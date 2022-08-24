European Markets Slightly Lower as Global Investors Wait for Fed

LONDON — European markets were fractionally lower on Wednesday as new hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker kept investors hesitant.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% in early trade, with retail and autos shedding 0.8% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slipped into the red.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation under control through monetary policy tightening, and said his biggest fear is that the persistence of price pressures is underestimated.

The comments came as markets prepare for a much-anticipated speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday addressing the central bank's tightening path, following its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted a third consecutive day of a losses in the previous session. China's Shenzhen Component led losses regionally.

U.S. stock futures were lower in early premarket trading on Wednesday as Wall Street looks set for further losses ahead of Powell's speech on Friday.

Back in Europe, investors will be perusing the European Central Bank's accounts of its latest monetary policy discussions, due to be published on Wednesday.

Having hit a 20-year low of $0.9901 on Tuesday, the euro recovered slightly overnight to trade at $0.9957 before the bell on Wednesday.

Share price moves: ASR Nederland up 3%, SimCorp down 5%

Shares of Dutch insurance group ASR Nederland gained 3% in early trade after a strong first-half earnings report.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Danish software company SimCorp slid 5%.

- Elliot Smith

— Zavier Ong

— Weizhen Tan

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around a single point lower at 7,487, Germany's DAX is set to slip by around 65 points to 13,129 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 21 points to 6,341.