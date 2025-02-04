European stocks set for higher open as tariff pause boosts sentiment, but China announces fresh levies

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open Tuesday as global markets breathe a sigh of relief after U.S. President Donald Trump paused planned tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

Global markets slumped on Monday as investors reacted to Trump's decision to impose trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and threatened to introduce levies on goods from the European Union and U.K.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded lower throughout Monday's session with all sectors firmly in negative territory. Carmakers, tech and industrial stocks were the worst performers.

Market sentiment was boosted overnight as Trump announced a 30-day pause on tariffs on Mexico, then Canada. The pauses came after both countries agreed to take steps toward preventing the trafficking of opioid fentanyl into the U.S.

China announced early Tuesday morning that it would levy tariffs of up to 15% on select U.S. imports, including on crude oil, some vehicles and farm equipment, starting Feb. 10. The move is a response to Trump's decision to impose duties of 10% on Chinese imports, starting Tuesday.

Earnings come from UBS, OMV, Amundi, Vodafone, BNP Paribas, Dassault Systemes, Infineon, Diageo, Spotify and Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday. There are no major data releases.

UBS posts $770 million net profit, launches $1 billion share buyback

Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday posted $770 million in fourth-quarter net profit, launching a $1 billion share buyback program in the first half of 2025.

The net profit figure compares with a mean forecast of $886.4 million in a LSEG poll of analysts and with a $483 million estimate in a company-provided consensus estimate.

Group revenue over the period hit $11.635 billion, versus analyst expectations of $11.64 billion in a LSEG analyst poll.

The bank also announced plans to repurchase $1 billion of shares in the first half of 2025, along with up to an additional $2 billion over the second half of this year.

CNBC Pro: How DeepSeek's new AI models are already impacting profits at companies

China's DeepSeek shook global stock markets after revealing that it had built a powerful artificial intelligence model for a mere $6 million.

While some have disputed the shockingly low cost of developing the AI models, most agree that DeepSeek has sharply cut the ongoing cost of running powerful AI models and the Chinese firm's decision to release its technology for free has altered the course of the industry.

CNBC Pro spoke to Roadzen, a Nasdaq-listed firm attempting to disrupt the insurance sector, and OODA AI, a Sweden-listed AI service company, on how DeepSeek's new AI models are set to impact their operations and financials.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 8,581, Germany's DAX up 65 points at 21,462, France's CAC up 6 points at 7,851 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 18 points at 36,360, according to data from IG.

On Tuesday, earnings come from UBS, OMV, Amundi, Vodafone, BNP Paribas, Dassault Systemes, Infineon, Diageo, Spotify and Intesa Sanpaolo. There are no major data releases Tuesday.

