Europe markets set for positive open amid hopes of tariffs compromise, German debt brake reform

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open on Wednesday amid optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% duties on Canada and Mexico could be relaxed, with investors also paying attention to the potential reform of Germany's contentious debt brake system.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 56 points higher at 8,806, Germany's DAX up 416 points at 22,733, France's CAC 146 points higher at 8,176 and Italy's FTSE MIB 403 points higher at 38,282, according to data from IG.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The introduction of fresh U.S. tariffs has rattled global market sentiment amid concerns they will reignite inflation and escalate a global trade war.

Wall Street has seen two days of declines as 25% duties on Canada and Mexico went into effect on Tuesday, as well as an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. All three countries have announced retaliatory measures.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. stock futures rose overnight, however, after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump "probably" will announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday.

In Germany, the conservative alliance and the Social Democrat party — the two groups expected to form the next coalition government following last month's election — agreed to try to reform the constitutional debt brake system in order to enable defense spending in excess of 1% of GDP. Friedrich Merz, widely billed as likely to become the next chancellor of Europe's largest economy, said they would also seek to create a 500 billion euro ($529 billion) credit-financed special infrastructure fund over ten years.

Alterations or exemptions to the debt brake system have been seen as crucial as a way to allow fiscal loosening to boost Germany's struggling economy and increase military spending. The step remains politically contentious.

The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar late Tuesday on the news and was 0.13% higher at $1.064 Wednesday morning.

Adidas sales rise 19% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations

Adidas on Wednesday reported an uptick in fourth-quarter sales that exceeded expectations, as the retailer shakes off weakness in North America and China demand.

The German sportswear giant recorded a 19% increase revenues at neutral currency rates to 5.97 billion euros ($6.34 billion) in the three-month period, ahead of the 5.72 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts.

Operating profit came in at 57 million euros in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of 377 million euros in the same period of last year.

Read the full story here.

— Karen Gilchrist

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 56 points higher at 8,806, Germany's DAX up 416 points at 22,733, France's CAC 146 points higher at 8,176 and Italy's FTSE MIB 403 points higher at 38,282, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Sandoz on Wednesday, while data releases include finalized European services and manufacturing activity and Italian quarterly growth data.

— Holly Ellyatt