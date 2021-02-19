European Markets Inch Higher With Earnings, Economic Data and Bond Yields in Focus

Investor focus will be attuned to a slew of economic data, most notably February's Markit flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings out of France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole.

Corporate earnings will remain a key driver of individual share price action Friday, with Danone, Hermes, Renault, Allianz and Swiss Re among the blue chip companies reporting before the bell.

European markets opened cautiously higher on Friday as investors monitor rising bond yields, corporate earnings and a batch of key economic data out of the euro zone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2% in early deals, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 0.9% while the oil and gas sector dropped 1%.

European stocks received a mixed handover from Asia-Pacific, following Wall Street's losses on Thursday as rising U.S. Treasury yields and concerns about higher inflation caused a recent rally in global markets to seemingly fizzle out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was back above 1.3% early on Friday morning. Yields tend to rise with inflation expectations as bond investors start to believe central banks will take their foot off the gas and reduce their asset purchases. Higher yields can also mean more debt servicing for major firms, which tends to knock stock markets as traders reassess the environment for investing.

Futures tied to major U.S. indexes were slightly lower in overnight trading. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday that a large stimulus package is still necessary to get the economy firing on all cylinders again.

Back in Europe, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a virtual meeting of leaders of the G-7 major economies on Friday, and is expected to outline an ambition to cut the time to develop new vaccines by two-thirds to 100 days.

Meanwhile, Germany's regulator on Thursday declared that the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine was "highly effective" and said negative side-effects are short-lived.

Corporate earnings will remain a key driver of individual share price action Friday, with Danone, Hermes, Renault, Allianz and Swiss Re among the blue chip companies reporting before the bell.

Investor focus will also be attuned to a slew of economic data, most notably February's closely-watched Markit flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings out of France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.