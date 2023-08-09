European markets climb as Italy waters down bank windfall tax

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets advanced on Wednesday, as traders digested China's disinflation and Italy's weakening of a surprise windfall tax on banks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% by early afternoon, with oil and gas stocks adding 2% to lead gains as almost all sectors traded higher except travel and leisure, which slid 0.2%.

The European blue chip index closed the Tuesday session 0.2% lower, with banks shedding 2.7% after the Italian government announced a surprise windfall tax on excess profits. Healthcare stocks meanwhile jumped 3.2% on the back of a strong drug trial result from Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk.

Shares of Italian banks took a tumble on Tuesday as a result of the tax, but rebounded Wednesday the Italian government partially backtracked on the measure. The finance ministry announced late on Tuesday that the tax on net interest income would be capped at 0.1% of risk-weighted assets — just one fifth of the level that Citi had estimated it could reach.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong pulled back on Wednesday, after China's consumer prices slipped into negative territory in July for the first time since February 2021. The July CPI print came in at -0.3% year-on-year, while the producer price index fell 4.4% from the same period last year.

U.S. stock futures were fractionally higher in early premarket trade, coming off a negative session on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of a number of regional banks and placed some big Wall Street names under negative review.

Global traders are also looking ahead to the U.S. CPI figure due on Thursday, which will be closely watched in the context of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision in late September. Market participants are now trying to gauge whether the central bank will further tighten policy, and for how long interest rates will remain high.

A Reuters poll of economists produced a consensus forecast for the July print of 3.3% year-on-year, up from 3% in June.

Back in Europe, the last trickle of corporate earnings reports is till coming through, with Dutch bank ABN Amro and German travel company TUI posting results before the bell Wednesday.

Stocks on the move: Italian banks rebound after government waters down windfall tax

Italian bank shares rebounded on Wednesday after the government watered down a surprise windfall tax on excess profits announced earlier this week.

Citi analysts estimated that the Monday announcement of a 40% tax on excess income derived from higher interest rates in 2023 would deal a 19% blow to Italian lenders' net profits for the year.

Shares of BPER Banca, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo, Finecobank and UniCredit all fell sharply during Tuesday trading wiping out more than 9 billion euros from the market capitalization of the Italian banking sector.

In a bid to calm market jitters, the finance ministry on Tuesday night said it would cap the levy on net interest income at 0.1% of risk-weighted assets.

Finecobank shares recovered almost 8% by early afternoon on Wednesday, while Banco BPM and UniCredit both gained more than 4%, BPER Banca added 3% and Intesa Sanpaolo climbed 2.7%.

- Elliot Smith

HSBC is underweight on European equities due to recession risks, strategist says

Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC, says he's staying cautious on European equities due to recession risk in the eurozone over the next quarters. That's why the bank is underweight on European stocks and overweight on U.S. equities, he explained.

Stocks on the move: Delivery Hero up 7%, ABN Amro down 4%

Shares in Delivery Hero jumped 7% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600, after the German food delivery company raised its full-year revenue outlook and swung to a first-half profit.

Dutch bank ABN Amro fell 4% despite beating second-quarter profit expectations on the back of higher interest rates, with net interest income, fees and operating expenses all in line with expectations.

Positive open for European stocks

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 0.7% in early trade, with mining stocks adding 1.5% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses opened in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks bucked the trend to fall 0.7%.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 39 points higher at 7,566, Germany's DAX is set to add around 99 points to 15,874 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 61 points to 7,330, according to IG data.

