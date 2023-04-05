European Stock Markets Close Lower as Investor Uncertainty Resurfaces

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets fell for a third straight session on Wednesday with uncertainty over the global economic outlook at the fore.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.16% lower, with sectors and major bourses pointing in different directions.

Telecoms led gains with a 1.8% uptick, followed by healthcare stocks, up 1.7%. Meanwhile, construction and material stocks plunged 2.6% and tech fell 1.8%.

Banking stocks were down 0.7% as investors digested UBS' first shareholder meeting since its controversial takeover of Credit Suisse.

The global picture was dominated by data out of the U.S., which suggested the economy is slowing. Markets are pricing in around a 59% chance the Fed will hold interest rates steady in May, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

U.S. private payrolls rose by 145,000 in March, significantly below expectations, while the ISM Purchasing Managers' Index for services showed a monthly decline, with a big fall in the new orders index. A key U.S. labor report on Wednesday showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years.

U.S. stocks were lower in morning trade following the releases.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed during Wednesday's session, as New Zealand's central bank hiked rates by more than expected after Australia's kept them level.

Europe stocks close lower

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index closed 0.16% lower on Wednesday after a broadly downbeat session.

It follows narrow losses on Monday and Tuesday as the late-March rally stutters amid higher oil prices, weaker U.S. economic data and the latest turns in the Credit Suisse saga.

Germany's DAX shed 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% as the defensive and energy stocks that dominate the index gained.

— Jenni Reid

Stocks on the move: Volvo down 11.9%, Sodexo up 11%

Swedish truck maker Volvo saw the biggest loss in afternoon trade, with its shares down 11.9%.

The company held its annual general meeting on Tuesday, where it agreed to pay an extraordinary dividend of 7 Swedish krona per share ($0.68) in addition to its ordinary dividend of 7 Swedish krona. Wednesday is its ex-dividend date, when the stock begins trading without the value of its next dividend payment.

It is separate from Volvo Car, which was down 7% on its own ex-dividend date. At its Tuesday AGM the firm reported an 8% rise in year-on-year sales in March.

French hospitality company Sodexo remained at the top of the Stoxx 600 index, extending gains to 11% on a strong first-half earnings report and an announcement that it would spin off its benefits and rewards unit in 2024.

— Jenni Reid

S&P 500 opens slightly lower

The S&P 500 was marginally lower on Wednesday at the start of trading, falling about 0.2%.

The Dow was flat, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.4%.

— Jesse Pound

UBS got a great deal for Credit Suisse in the medium-term but uncertainties lie ahead, asset manager says

The numbers show UBS has a huge "margin of safety" in its Credit Suisse acquisition, but its investment case in the future will rely on several unknowns, says Daniele Scilingo, head of Swiss equities at Mirabaud Asset Management.

UBS pares earlier losses after annual meeting

Shares of UBS tentatively moved into positive territory around midday London time, after dipping at least 0.7% during the bank's first annual general meeting since its controversial takeover of Credit Suisse.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher described March 19, the date of the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse, as a "historic day and a day we hoped would never come."

At the time of writing, shares of UBS gained 0.1% from the Tuesday settlement, while Credit Suisse was up 0.3%.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Gold extends rally as investors weigh economic uncertainty

Gold prices have extended their recent rally, as a cut in oil production, banking sector concerns and U.S. data weigh on investor sentiment elsewhere. The precious metal tends to surge when economic uncertainty grows, as it is considered a more reliable asset.

The spot gold price reached an all-time high of $2,075 per ounce in August 2020, according to Refinitiv data, and was at $2,022 at the time of writing.

"The investments we see in gold pushing it to an all-time high are in response to these broader systemic events. There are better places to put savings and asset allocation to preserve capital and gold fulfills that role," Joseph Cavatoni, market strategist at the World Gold Council, wrote in a note.

Analysts have flirted with the idea of gold hitting fresh price highs in 2023, with some anticipating the precious metal would trade at up to $2,600 per ounce.

Investors are also looking ahead to the non-farm payrolls data set, due out for release Friday, which could further bolster prices.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Aviva Investors: This has been a very unloved rally so far

Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors, discusses banking turmoil, earnings revisions and where stocks could trade for the rest of this year.

Swiss regulator: Switzerland faced a full-scale bank run if Credit Suisse went bankrupt

Allowing the bankruptcy of troubled lender Credit Suisse would have crippled Switzerland's economy and financial center and likely resulted in deposit runs at other banks, Swiss regulator FINMA said Wednesday.

FINMA (the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority) and the Swiss central bank brokered UBS' takeover for embattled Zurich rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion), in a deal announced on March 19.

The full story can be found here.

UBS shares lower during first annual meeting since Credit Suisse takeover

Shares of UBS dropped 0.7% from the start of trade as the Swiss bank hosted its first annual meeting since its takeover of Credit Suisse.

Shareholders gathered in Basel, Switzerland, to gain reassurance that the UBS board, including returned former CEO Sergio Ermotti, has a clear plan for the bank's acquisition of its former rival.

The full story can be found here.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

HSBC: Climate tech investment is currently lower than last year

Martin Richards, global head of sustainable finance at HSBC Global Commercial Banking and president of HSBC Ventures, discusses climate innovation and the planned energy transition.

Stocks on the move: Sodexo up 9%, Nexans down 7%

Sodexo shares jumped more than 9% in early deals to lead the Stoxx 600 after the French hospitality company reported strong first-half earnings and announced its intention to spin off its benefits and rewards unit in 2024.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, French power cable company Nexans fell 7.5% after Invexans, a subsidiary of Chilean conglomerate Quiñenco, reduced its stake in the company.

- Elliot Smith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday as investor uncertainty resurfaces.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,644, Germany's DAX 5 points lower at 15,607, France's CAC down 8 points at 7,326 and Italy's FTSE MIB 5 points lower at 26,527, according to data from IG.

Data releases include final purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone in March and Italian retail sales for February. There are no major earnings.

— Holly Ellyatt