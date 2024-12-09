European markets set for a flat to lower start to the new trading week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week on a somber note, looking set to open in flat to lower territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 8,299, Germany's DAX down 7 points at 20,377, France's CAC up 1 point at 7,430 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 45 points at 34,713, according to data from IG. There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.

Traders will be assessing geopolitical upheaval in the Middle East after the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the weekend. Western leaders have greeted the overthrow of the Assad dynasty by rebel forces with caution, fearing a power vacuum and more instability in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight. South Korea's Kospi stock index fell over 2% after President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote over the weekend.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their third straight winning week, ahead of key inflation data due Wednesday.

The November consumer price index, due out Wednesday, is expected to show a slight uptick in pricing pressures. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a 0.3% and 2.7% monthly and yearly increase, respectively. That would be up from 0.2% and 2.6%, respectively, from the prior month.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this market summary

— Amala Balakrishner

— Holly Ellyatt