European Markets Close Higher After Record ECB Rate Hike; Bank of England Postpones Meeting

European markets closed higher Friday, as investors reacted to a record rate hike by the European Central Bank and further comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up 1.6%, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Mining stocks were 3.2% higher to lead gains, while tech stocks were up 2.7%.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75%. The bank also revised up its inflation expectations — to an average of 8.1% in 2022 — and said it expects to hike rates further as "inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period."

Meanwhile, the Fed's Powell said Thursday that the U.S. central bank will raise rates to tackle inflation "until the job is done."

"History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," Powell said at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Washington, D.C. "I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and we will keep at it until the job is done."

Markets in Asia-Pacific were higher as investors digested the slew of central bank news, and U.S. stock futures were also in positive territory.

Meanwhile, world leaders offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, after Britain's longest-serving monarch died Thursday at age 96.

The Bank of England on Friday said it would postpone its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting by a week as the country enters a period of national mourning.

— Karen Gilchrist

British pound rises to $1.16

Sterling moved higher against the dollar Friday, regaining steam amid a tumultuous week during which the pound hit a 37-year low, Britain appointed a new prime minister and Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

The pound rose more than 1% to trade at $1.1646, its highest level this month, while the greenback slipped following comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. It was last seen trading at $1.606.

Sterling's moves against the euro were more muted, with the single currency just slightly lower at 86.77 pence.

— Karen Gilchrist

Uniper up 9.6%; Bridgepoint plunges 18.5%

Shares in German energy giant Uniper jumped to the top of the Stoxx 600 Friday, rising 9.6%, amid a broader uptick in oil & gas stocks.

British private equity company Bridgepoint, meanwhile, plunged 18.5% to hit the bottom of the European benchmark following news that it is to take a majority stake in U.K.-based adtech company MiQ.

— Karen Gilchrist

European markets rise at the open; Euro Stoxx 600 up 0.6%

European markets moved higher at the open. Here's how they're trading now:

— Katrina Bishop

— Weizhen Tan

Asian markets rise Friday

Asian markets are in the green as traders digest comment from Powell that the Fed will raise rates to tackle inflation "until the job is done."

Here's how markets are trading:

— Katrina Bishop

European markets expected to open higher: Here are the calls

Here are the opening calls from IG:

London's FTSE is seen opening 23 points higher at 7283

Germany's DAX is seen 6 points higher at 12906

France's CAC 40 is seen 4 points higher at 6125

Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 66 points higher at 21700

— Katrina Bishop

— Evelyn Cheng

— Jenni Reid