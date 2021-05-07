European Markets Climb Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report; Adidas Up 7%

The U.S. Labor Department is set to publish April's jobs report at 1:30 p.m. London time on Friday. The report carries extra significance as the Federal Reserve assesses the strength of the labor market recovery in charting its course for monetary policy.

Results began to emerge Friday from local and mayoral polls across the U.K. and crucial parliamentary elections in Scotland.

It was another busy day for earnings in Europe with Adidas, BMW, Siemens and Credit Agricole among the major blue chips reporting before the bell.

LONDON - European markets advanced cautiously on Friday as global stocks eyed a positive week amid surging commodity prices, while investors digested a round of earnings and awaited a key jobs report out of the U.S.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5% by late morning, with basic resources adding 1.2% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses held in positive territory.

Shares in Asia-Pacific broadly advanced during Friday's trade as commodities surged to multi-year highs on optimism over the global recovery.

Stateside, stock futures are indicating a fractionally higher open on Wall Street after the reflation trade drove the Dow to another record high during Thursday's trading hours.

The U.S. Labor Department is set to publish April's jobs report at 1:30 p.m. London time on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 1 million payrolls to have been added last month and the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 5.8% from 6%.

The report carries extra significance as the Federal Reserve assesses the strength of the labor market recovery in charting its course for monetary policy.

Back in Europe, the European Union on Thursday supported talks over waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, following a U.S. proposal that knocked pharmaceutical stocks.

Results will begin to emerge Friday from local and mayoral polls across the U.K. and crucial parliamentary election in Scotland, which could have a significant impact on the prospect of Scottish independence.

On the data front, German exports grew 1.2% in March to notch an 11th consecutive month of expansion, new data from the country's Statistics Office revealed Friday, while industrial output in Europe's largest economy grew 2.5% month-on-month. French industrial output grew 0.8% in March.

Earnings in focus

It was another busy day for earnings in Europe with Adidas, BMW, Siemens and Credit Agricole among the major blue chips reporting before the bell.

Siemens raised its full-year profit and sales guidance on Friday for the second time this year after reporting adjusted second-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for its industrial businesses of 2.1 billion euros ($2.53 billion), a 31% increase on the same period last year. The industrial conglomerate's shares climbed 3% on Friday morning.

Adidas also upped its sales outlook and reported a net income of 502 million euros for the first quarter of this year, up from 26 million euros in 2020.

The German sportswear brand's shares surged 7.8% by late morning trade, outpaced at the top of the Stoxx 600 only by British aerospace company Meggitt, which jumped more than 11% on reports of a possible takeover.

BMW confirmed its full-year profit targets but cautioned that there could be volatility ahead due to rising raw material costs and supply disruptions. BMW shares gained 1.1%.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, French petrol company Rubis fell 6.2% after its first-quarter earnings.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.