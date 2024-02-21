European markets head for mixed open, struggle to find positive momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as regional markets struggle to find positive momentum.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks gained more than 3% as wider Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight following Wall Street losses Wednesday, while investors assessed Japan's trade data and souring business sentiment among large manufacturers.

U.S. stock futures ticked down Tuesday night after the major averages incurred a second day of losses, fueled by a decline in Nvidia.

HSBC pre-tax annual profit jumps 78%, misses market estimates

HSBC reported on Wednesday its full year 2023 pre-tax profit climbed about 78% to $30.3 billion from a year ago, missing median estimates of $34.06 billion from analysts tracked by LSEG.

Its Hong Kong shares went into the midday trading break up about 1%, compared with 3% gains for the Hang Seng Index. The bank's shares have gained about 0.5% so far this year after jumping 23% in 2023 as the Hang Seng Index shed 14%.

—Clement Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open unchanged at 7,718, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 17,061, France's CAC down 3 points at 7,796 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 18 points at 31,786, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Danone, Wolters Kluwer, Heathrow, BAE Systems, Rio Tinto and Glencore. On the data front, preliminary consumer confidence data for the euro zone in February is set to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt