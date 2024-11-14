European markets head for mixed open as traders assess Fed's rate cut path after downbeat inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were heading for a mixed open on Thursday as traders assessed the global inflation outlook and the possible trajectory of central bank rate cuts.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 24 points higher at 8,041, Germany's DAX 1 point higher at 18,975, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,223 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 19 points at 33,404, according to IG data.

It's another busy day of earnings with Siemens, Bilfinger, Merck, Fincantieri, Geox, Generali, Veon, Swiss Re, Burberry, Metro Bank, Aviva and Deutsche Telekom among those reporting during the session. European employment figures will also be published on the data front.

Investors are assessing the likelihood of another interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December after the latest U.S. inflation data. The October consumer price index came in as expected on Wednesday, but signaled that the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation is yet to be won.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.3% for a third straight month, with the 12-month rate at 3.3%.

Investors are also deliberating whether a post-election rally following Donald Trump's decisive victory last week still has legs after propelling U.S. major averages to new highs. U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night, and Asia-Pacific markets traded in mixed territory.

Trump tariffs would warrant increased stimulus from Beijing, UBS economist says

Beijing will need to roll out more stimulus measures if President-elect Donald Trump levies more tariffs on China, said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," Donovan said that the stimulus measures China has enacted in recent months have been very supportive for the property market but have not translated into consumer demand.

"I hope we will see, in the event of an escalation of the trade conflict, more targeted measures in China aimed specifically at boosting domestic consumer spending, which means raising domestic confidence," he added.

— Dylan Butts

Bitcoin tops $90,000

Bitcoin extended its postelection rally Wednesday, breaking above $90,000. The flagship cryptocurrency was last up 1% at $90,796.

— Fred Imbert

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open positive territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 36 points higher at 8,056, Germany's DAX up 38 points at 19,081, France's CAC up 11 points at 7,356 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 68 points at 33,335, according to data from IG.

Earnings will come from ABN Amro, RWE, SSE, Alstom, Siemens Energy, Allianz and Telecom Italia.

— Holly Ellyatt