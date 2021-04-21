European Markets Head for Mixed Open as Rising Covid Cases Rattle Sentiment

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday, reflecting more cautious trade elsewhere globally.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday, reflecting more cautious trade elsewhere globally.

London's FTSE is seen opening 6 points lower at 6,849, Germany's DAX up 11 points at 15,132, France's CAC 40 flat at 6,158 and Italy's FTSE MIB 42 points lower at 23,786, according to IG.

Uncertain sentiment in Europe is expected as other global markets show signs of investor concern over the pandemic. Stocks in Asia-Pacific fell in Wednesday trade as a surge in coronavirus cases in countries like India weighs on the economic outlook and investor sentiment.

India's coronavirus situation remains severe, with 259,170 new daily infections registered on Tuesday. The World Health Organization warned Friday that global Covid infection rate is approaching its highest level ever.

U.S. stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading Tuesday amid a sharp decline in Netflix shares, pointing to a third straight negative day on Wall Street in the wake of rising new Covid cases globally.

On the data and earnings front, AkzoNobel, Heineken, Randstad and Roche are among the companies reporting on Wednesday and U.K. inflation data for March is due.

