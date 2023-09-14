European stocks close 1.5% higher after ECB hikes interest rate to record 4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets closed higher Thursday as investors in the region assessed the European Central Bank's decision to hike interest rates once again.

The ECB opted to increase rates by 25 basis points, a 10th consecutive hike taking its main rate to 4%. Ahead of the announcement, economists were divided on whether the central bank would keep rates steady or increase rates further.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 1.52% higher, building on a 0.3% uptick before the ECB announcement. The basic resources sector was up 4.2% after China's central bank announced it would cut the reserve requirement ratio on most banks by 25 basis points from Sept. 15, the latest move to gradually boost its stuttering economy.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Autos fell 0.4% as initial optimism over an EU probe into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies soured over fears of retaliatory action, and with a U.S. strike looming.

U.S. stocks opened higher Thursday, while Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose even as inflation in the U.S. inflation rate in August came in hotter than expected in the previous session.

European stocks end the day 1.61% higher after ECB rate hike

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed around 1.61% higher at 4.30 p.m. London time after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates to a record level.

The ECB raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing the central bank's main deposit facility to 4%. It was at -0.5% in June 2022, before the bank started its rate increases.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Venture capitalist says he wouldn’t rule out a secondary Arm listing in London

Acorn founder Hermann Hauser, which played a key role in the early stages of chip design company Arm, discusses the company's listing and development since it was taken over by Softbank.

U.S. stocks open higher Thursday

The major averages opened higher Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 145 points or 0.4%. S&P 500 gained 0.5%, while Nasdaq Composite moved about 0.5% higher.

— Sarah Min

European Central Bank hikes interest rates to record level

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates to a record level as the bank puts tackling inflation ahead of bolstering the weakening economy.

The base rate now sits at 4% after the 25-basis-point increase.

CNBC's full coverage can be found here.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Economic data fuels risk of ECB policy mistake, JPMorgan Asset Management says

The European Central Bank is likely to impose a "dovish" interest rate hike on Thursday, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Iain Stealey. But he warned the central bank must be wary of a potential policy error.

"I feel it is going to be more towards the dovish hike," Stealey told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" ahead of the ECB's meeting.

His comments come at a time when expectations for Thursday's policy meeting are split between a so-called "hawkish pause" and a "dovish hike." Some traders expect ECB policymakers to hold interest rates steady, while others anticipate a 25-basis-point increase.

"It does feel that they want to hike but when you look at the economic data, it does smell of a possibility of policy mistakes and I think they'll want to be clear around the fact that, you know, we are seeing weakness," Stealey said.

— Sam Meredith

The timing is ‘quite right’ for IPOs, says Nasdaq’s EMEA head of listings

Adam Kostyál, head of listings for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Nasdaq, discusses the significance of Arm's initial public offering and Instacart's upcoming one.

Autos fall amid EU-China spat over electric vehicle subsidies, U.S. strike threat

Sameer Al-doumy | Afp | Getty Images

European autos stocks fell 1.2% Thursday morning, leading sector losses, as a retaliatory fight over electric vehicle subsidies threatened to break out between the European Union and China.

The EU on Wednesday announced an investigation into subsidies given to EV-makers in China, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying Europe was "open to competition but not for a race to the bottom."

She told lawmakers, "Take the electric vehicle sector, it is a crucial industry for the clean economy with a huge potential in Europe, but global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars and their prices are kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."

China soon hit back, with the moves criticized by the secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association and the Ministry of Commerce, raising the specter of retaliatory tariffs.

Investors will also be monitoring developments in the United States, where a widespread auto workers strike may be called at the end of Thursday.

— Jenni Reid

‘Higher for longer’ will be negative surprise for market, Raymond James’ Haldea says

Sunaina Sinha Haldea, global head of private capital advisory at Raymond James, discusses the inflation outlook and risks to stocks.

Europe stocks open little changed

European stock markets were cautiously higher early Thursday, with the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision due this afternoon on a knife-edge.

The pan-regional Stoxx 600 index was initially up by 0.1% but was nearly flat by 8:30 a.m. London time.

The benchmark declined in the prior two sessions.

— Jenni Reid

Euro nudges higher ahead of ECB decision

Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters

The euro was cautiously higher against the U.S. dollar Thursday morning after hitting a three-month low against the greenback, as U.S. inflation data failed to shift market expectations for a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The euro was up by 0.15% to $1.074 at 8:30 a.m. Frankfurt time. The EU currency was also 0.1% higher against the British pound, at 0.859.

Opinions are split on whether the European Central Bank will announce a rate hike at 2:15 p.m. Frankfurt time, with markets pricing in a roughly 64% probability of a hike — up from around 40% in recent days.

It marks a shift for the central bank, which in prior meetings has given a much firmer indication of its actions ahead of decision day.

"The ECB has moved to a data-dependent approach and, as such, is likely to be influenced by the deceleration in price pressures highlighted in August's inflation report and the lacklustre level of gross domestic product growth (0.1%) in Q2," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Private Bank, said in a note.

"Expectations of stagnating economic activity and inflation returning towards the ECB's 2% inflation target in 2024 may mean the central bank will keep rates on hold this week. Furthermore, in our view the Governing Council is likely to keep policy rates on hold through to the middle of 2024, with July's rate rise proving to be the final hike of this cycle."

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Arm IPO: Should you buy shares? Here's what 4 analysts are saying

Shares of Arm, the British chip design company founded in 1990, will begin trading in New York on Thursday for the first time after being taken private by SoftBank in 2016.

With the initial public offering expected to value Arm at up to $54.5 billion, investors are debating whether to buy shares when trading starts on Sept. 14.

Analysts have expressed both optimism and caution on Arm's growth prospects and valuation.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about their take here.

— Ganesh Rao

Softbank shares slip slightly after Arm prices IPO at $51 per share

Shares of Japanese investment holding company Softbank slipped slightly on Thursday after subsidiary Arm priced its initial public offering at $51 per share.

Softbank shares slipped as much as 2.17% in the morning session, before paring some of its losses later in the day.

At $51 per share, Arm's fully diluted market capitalization, which includes outstanding restricted stock units, is worth more than $54 billion. Arm's shares will start trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The U.K.-based company is listing at least 95.5 million American depository shares on the Nasdaq, and SoftBank, its current owner, will control about 90% of the company's outstanding shares.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Goldman says these global stocks are set to soar on share buybacks — giving one over 100% upside

Analysts from Goldman Sachs named the European stocks they predict will announce significant buybacks until 2024 — which they say will present substantial upside to their share prices.

Buybacks essentially reduce the amount of shares in circulation and can bump up their price — one of many ways companies can reward shareholders.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

August core inflation, excluding and food and energy, comes in slightly hotter than expected

Core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in August, slightly ahead of the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. The figure rose 4.3% from a year ago, in line with estimates.

The headline number rose 0.6% last month and in line with Dow Jones estimates. Headline prices increased 3.7% on a year-over-year basis, ahead of the 3.6% expected by economists.

— Samantha Subin

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,537, Germany's DAX up 14 points at 15,818, France's CAC 11 points lower at 7,218 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 90 points at 28,583, according to data from IG.

The main event for investors today is the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision.

— Holly Ellyatt