European Markets Trim Losses as ECB Slows Pandemic Bond Buying; EasyJet Down 9%

LONDON — European stocks were off session lows on Thursday as investors in the region reacted to announcements from the European Central Bank.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.15% in early afternoon trade, significantly off their session lows.

The European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday but opted to slow down the pace of net asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program.

"Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council judges that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the (PEPP) than in the previous two quarters," the ECB said in a statement.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Thursday, as a regulatory crackdown from the Chinese government continued to hit Hong Kong-listed gaming and education stocks.

U.S. stock futures also pulled back in early premarket trade on Thursday as investors remained cautious over the economy.

Dysfunction in the U.S. labor market amid the Covid-19 pandemic was reinforced Wednesday when the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings outnumbered the unemployed by more than 2 million in July.

Investors will be watching for the latest weekly jobless claims data, set for release Thursday morning U.S. time, for a greater look at the employment picture. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected 335,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, compared to the previous week's 340,000.

Earnings came from Lloyd's of London, Morrisons and Superdry on Thursday.

In terms of individual share price movement, Genus shares tumbled more than 10% in early trade after missing full-year profit expectations, while Peel Hunt downgraded the British biotech company's stock to "hold" from "buy."

Easyjet plunged 9.9% after announcing a discounted rights issue, aiming to raise £1.2 billion ($1.65 billion) to fund its pandemic recovery. The British airline also revealed on Thursday that it had recently rejected a takeover offer.

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Swedish manufacturer Assa Abloy gained 6.8% after agreeing to buy the hardware and home improvement division of U.S. company Spectrum Brands.

