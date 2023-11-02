Europe stocks close 1.6% higher as investors react to Fed, earnings; Bank of England holds rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed higher Thursday as investors reacted positively to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.

The Stoxx 600 ended 1.6% higher, while all sectors were in positive territory. Auto stocks were up 3% as tech stocks shot 2.7% higher amid rising risk appetite.

Stocks maintained gains after the Bank of England announced at midday it would hold interest rates steady. The decision was widely expected after the Fed and European Central Bank also paused hikes.

The Fed made the decision Wednesday amid signs of economic growth, while labor market conditions and inflation remain above the central bank's target. The decision also included an upgrade to the Fed's general assessment of the economy.

Asia markets rose sharply as investors took comfort from the decision, while S&P 500 futures inched higher overnight as investors shifted focus from the Fed to the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.

Corporate earnings also remain a key driver of share price action in Europe, with Novo Nordisk and Shell among the big names reporting before the opening bell.

Talent scarcity means recruitment market remains strong, Adecco Group FO says

Coram Williams, CFO of The Adecco Group, discusses third-quarter earnings, and the company's strategy for continuing to increase market share amid a challenging labour market environment.

We need data to see the efficacy of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug, Fresenius CEO says

Michael Sen, CEO of healthcare provider Fresenius, discusses third-quarter earnings and the impact of rival Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy on its dialysis business.

Kojamo shares surge 17% on strong third-quarter results

Shares of rental housing business Kojamo surged 17% after the Finnish company posted strong third-quarter results.

Total revenue increased by 5.7%, to 111.5 million euros ($119 million), while net rental income was up 6.3% to 83.1 million euros.

The company did alter its annual outlook, suggesting total revenue would increase by between 7% and 8% in 2023, which is a downward revision of the previous 9% upper limit.

Kojamo attributed its results to the active rental market and an improved occupancy rate.

The company owned a total of 40,192 rental apartments at the time of writing the report.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

U.S. stocks open higher

The major averages opened in positive territory Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 213 points, or by 0.66%. The S&P 500 gained 0.96%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.22%.

— Sarah Min

Stocks see widespread gains

Adecco shares were 12% higher at 10:38 a.m. London time after the Switzerland-based recruitment firm beat third-quarter estimates with a smaller than expected decline in earnings.

Equity gains were broad Thursday morning, as stocks including Derwent London, Kojamo and Grifols surged more than 10%.

Earnings beats also powered airline Lufthansa 7.2% higher and telecom firm BT up 5.3%.

— Jenni Reid

Lufthansa up almost 8% as third quarter earnings beat expectations

Shares of Lufthansa jumped 7.9% in morning trading on third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. The German airline attributed the positive results to strong summer demand, being able to offer higher capacity and ongoing high yields.

The third-quarter results were the second-best quarterly results in the company's history, Lufthansa said, with a total operating profit of 1.5 billion euros ($1.59 billion).

The group also confirmed its outlook for the rest of the year, saying it expects demand for air travel to remain high.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Europe stocks open higher

European stock markets opened higher Thursday after notching a third straight positive session.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 1.16% at 8:28 a.m. London time, with France's CAC 40 gaining 1.26% and Germany's DAX up 1.16%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was 1% higher.

— Jenni Reid

Novo Nordisk posts record sales, flags continued Wegovy supply restrictions

Michael Siluk | UCG | Getty Images

Novo Nordisk on Thursday reported record profits and sales for the third quarter, but said supplies of its hugely popular weight loss drug Wegovy would continue to be restricted.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant posted third-quarter sales of 58.73 billion Danish krone ($8.34 billion), a 29% increase from the same period last year, driven by demand for its flagship Ozempic and Wegovy drugs in the U.S.

The company has struggled to keep up with demand for Wegovy, an appetite-suppressing anti-obesity drug, forcing it to limit the number of patients able to begin treatment.

"While supply capacity for Wegovy is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths in the US will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care," the company said in its earnings report.

- Elliot Smith

Shell increases share buybacks, posts $6.2 billion third-quarter profit

Frederic J. Brown | Afp | Getty Images

British oil giant Shell on Thursday reported $6.2 billion profit for the third quarter, roughly in line with estimates, as the company benefited from higher oil prices and refining margins.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $6.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months, up from $2.7 billion in the previous quarter.

Energy majors are coming off the back of a record year for profits, which was fuelled by soaring fossil fuel prices.

Read the full story here.

- Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday as investors react positively to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,372, Germany's DAX up 97 points at 15,009, France's CAC up 40 points at 6,968 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 195 points at 28,043, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Sainsbury's, Shell, BT, Zalando, Fresenius, ING, Ferrari and Novo Nordisk. The Bank of England is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday and German unemployment data for October will be released.

— Holly Ellyatt