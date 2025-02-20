European markets head for higher open ahead of earnings reports

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday as investors prepare for earnings reports from a raft of major European companies.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 8,696, Germany's DAX up 49 points at 22,475, France's CAC up 16 points at 8,118 and Italy's FTSE MIB 32 points higher at 38,437, according to data from IG.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earnings are set to come from Accor, Schneider Electric, Mercedes, Zurich Insurance, Lloyds Banking Group, Centrica, Airbus, Hays, Anglo American, Renault, Repsol, Leonardo and Aegon. There are no major data releases Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on autos, chips and pharmaceutical imports, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates higher for longer, are also a focus for global markets on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump, who said the duties could be implemented as soon as April 2, did not specify whether they will be targeted at imports from certain countries or be broad-based.

Meanwhile, Fed officials in January agreed they would need to see inflation come down more before lowering interest rates further, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday. Asia-Pacific markets and S&P 500 futures were lower overnight.

China keeps benchmark lending rates steady as PBOC prioritizes financial stability

China kept its key lending rates unchanged Thursday, as Beijing prioritizes financial stability over interest rate easing to bolster the economy.

The People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.1%, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%

The benchmark lending rates — normally charged to banks' best clients — are calculated monthly based on designated commercial banks' proposed rates submitted to the PBOC. The one-year LPR influences corporate loans and most household loans in China, while the five-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

The decision on Thursday was in line with expectations Reuters poll estimates.

Read the full story here.

— Anniek Bao

Trump says he's considering giving 20% of DOGE savings to Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump said during his remarks at the FII Priority Summit in Miami Beach, Fla., on Wednesday that he's thinking of sending 20% of the money saved by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to Americans.

"There's even under consideration a new concept where we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens and 20% goes to paying down debt," Trump said during his speech at the event.

The president's comments come just a day after Elon Musk said in a post on X that he "Will check with the President" on a proposal to send U.S. households tax refund checks from the money saved by DOGE.

— Sean Conlon

S&P 500 notches another record close

The S&P 500 earned another record-high close on Wednesday as investors shook off worry tied to inflation and U.S. trade policy.

The broad market index added 0.24% to close at 6,144.15, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.07% to 20,056.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 71 points, or 0.16%, to finish the session at 44,627.59.

— Brian Evans

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 8,696, Germany's DAX up 49 points at 22,475, France's CAC up 16 points at 8,118 and Italy's FTSE MIB 32 points higher at 38,437, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Accor, Schneider Electric, Mercedes, Zurich Insurance, Lloyds Banking Group, Centrica, Airbus, Hays, Anglo American, Renault, Repsol, Leonardo and Aegon. There are no major data releases Thursday.

— Holly Ellyatt