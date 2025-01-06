European markets head for a mostly positive start to the new trading week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week mostly higher Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 8,220, Germany's DAX up 50 points at 19,953, France's CAC up 22 points at 7,296 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 113 points at 34,308, according to data from IG. There are no key earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.

European markets closed lower last week after a rocky start to 2025 for stocks around the world, and the mixed sentiment could continue this week as traders look for more clues on where the global economy is headed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors assessed business activity data from China and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures were little changed early Monday morning as investors looked ahead to the December jobs report on Friday; the data will be one of the last key pieces of data before the Federal Reserve's meeting at the end of the month.

Investors stateside will also watching the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey Tuesday and December ADP Employment Survey Wednesday.

The U.S. trading week will be shorter this week, with the New York Stock Exchange closed Thursday to mourn the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market summary

Crypto under pressure after bitcoin and ether post best weeks since Dec. 6

Bitcoin and ether are coming off their best weeks since Dec. 6, after they turned in their first positive weeks in four on Friday. They each gained about 4% for the week. On Sunday night they were lower by less than 1% each, according to Coin Metrics.

Solana had its best week since November 22nd, notching a more than 4% weekly gain. It traded lower by 1.25% Sunday night.

— Tanaya Macheel, Gina Francolla

CNBC Pro: From EVs to beauty: Strategist names four stocks to buy in 2025

The outlook for equity markets this year looks uncertain, with one market strategist describing the new year as "stepping into a house of cards."

"The stock market may fluctuate in 2025, but significant opportunities will arise for those focused on individual stock picks," Michele Schneider, chief market strategist at Marketgauge.com, said.

From beauty labels to electric vehicle companies, here are four stocks Schneider expects to beat the market this year.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mostly higher Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 8,220, Germany's DAX up 50 points at 19,953, France's CAC up 22 points at 7,296 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 113 points at 34,308, according to data from IG.

There are no key earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt