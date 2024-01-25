European markets head for a lower open ahead of ECB rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors prepare for the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The central bank is expected to hold interest rates at their current record high after its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Markets are pricing in around a 60% probability of the first rate cut taking place in April, according to a Reuters analysis of LSEG data.

European markets traded higher Wednesday after euro zone composite services and manufacturing purchasing manager's index (PMI) data indicated an uptick business activity in the single currency area, giving investors a boost ahead of the ECB's meeting. Meanwhile, U.K. PMI figures rose in January to their highest level in seven months.

CNBC Pro: Analysts love these biotech stocks, giving 4 more than 100% upside

The health-care sector may have done poorly in the last couple of years, but analysts are bullish on it right now, citing biotech as an area to watch.

"Just two weeks into 2024, the healthcare sector has shrugged off the title of being a notable laggard in 2023," Citi said in a recent note.

To look for biotech stocks that did well last year and that analysts are still positive on, CNBC Pro screened the iShares Biotechnology ETF and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: ASML and more: UBS names over 10 global stocks to play right now

Europe is set for a "weak stagnation" that will dampen the market, but several sectors and stocks stand out to UBS as good plays this year as growth stabilizes and inflation slows.

The Swiss investment bank expects Europe's growth to stabilize at 0.6% this year, as global growth weakens to 2.6%. This is a conservative estimate compared to the 1.2% growth rate penciled by the International Monetary Fund.

"Our macro outlook for Europe is for a weak stagnation that takes European equities modestly lower but delivers another year of actionable divergences between sectors and stocks," UBS' analysts wrote as they named sectors - and over 10 stocks - they like.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points lower at 7,508, Germany's DAX down 39 points at 16,853, France's CAC down 16 points at 7,440 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 79 points at 30,418, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from LVMH and Givaudan.

— Holly Ellyatt