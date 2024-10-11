European markets open slightly lower; UK economy expands 0.2% in August

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened slightly lower on Friday as investors take in U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) figures and look ahead to highly anticipated fiscal stimulus from China.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded 0.1% lower shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors in negative territory. Autos stocks led the losses in early deals, down 0.7%, while technology stocks rose 0.4%.

The U.K. economy returned to growth in August, according to official data published on Friday. Britain's GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.2% in the month, after flatlining in July and June. The reading was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded higher on Friday, breaking ranks with U.S. stocks, which saw key benchmarks dip overnight as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

China's CSI 300 blue chip index was down 2.1%, as the stimulus-fueled rally continues to lose steam. Hong Kong markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

China's Ministry of Finance is scheduled to hold a news conference on Saturday, with investors on tenterhooks as Beijing is widely expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures.

Analysts have described the briefing session as China's "whatever it takes" moment, saying policymakers appear poised to deliver drastic action in order to stimulate its ailing economy.

Sanofi in talks with CD&R to sell a 50% stake in its consumer health business Opella

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Friday it has entered into discussions with U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for the potential sale of a 50% controlling stake in its consumer health business Opella.

Sanofi did not disclose any prospective financial details and said further updates would be provided when a decision is made.

Shares of Sanofi dipped 0.4% on Friday morning.

— Sam Meredith

— Sam Meredith

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves welcomes return to economic growth

U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said it is welcome news that growth has returned to the British economy, shortly after official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to have expanded by 0.2% in August.

The reading, which was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, follows a two-month period of no growth.

"It's welcome news that growth has returned to the economy," Reeves said in a statement.

"Growing the economy is the number one priority of this Government so we can fix the NHS, rebuild Britain, and make working people better off," she added.

— Sam Meredith

UK GDP rose by 0.2% in August

The U.K. economy expanded by 0.2% in August, Office for National Statistics data showed Friday, meeting the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The data comes shortly after U.K. GDP figures showed no growth in both July and June.

— Sam Meredith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open slightly higher on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is poised to open 19 points higher at 8,254, Germany's DAX 23 points higher at 19,228, France's CAC up 15 points at 7,559 and Italy's FTSE MIB 11 points higher at 33,943, according to data from IG.

On the data front, U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) figures for August are scheduled out around 7 a.m. London time.

— Sam Meredith

— Weizhen Tan