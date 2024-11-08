European markets mixed after Fed, Bank of England rate cuts; UK housebuilder Vistry down 14%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were mixed on Friday, as investors monitored corporate results and reacted to quarter-point interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded little changed from the previous session at around 8:20 a.m. London time, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

It comes as market participants continue to take in political upheaval in Germany and Donald Trump's historic presidential election victory this week.

Germany's DAX index closed the previous session up 1.7% after Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked Finance Minister Christian Linder on Wednesday evening and appointed his successor on Thursday.

The move, which brought a dramatic end to the country's three-way coalition government, raises the possibility of an immediate no-confidence vote and new elections. Scholz has said he does not want to call a vote of confidence before mid-January.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday, with investors closely monitoring the final day of China's National People's Congress, which is expected to announce fiscal stimulus measures.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock futures gained marginally after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh records in a post-election rally.

Stocks on the move: Zealand Pharma up 7%, Vistry down 14%

Shares of Danish biotech Zealand Pharma surged more than 7% on Friday morning, hitting the top of the European benchmark after JPMorgan initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating.

U.K. housebuilder Vistry, meanwhile, tumbled to the bottom of the index. Shares of the company slumped more than 14% after issuing its second profit warning in a month.

European markets open slightly higher

European markets opened slightly higher on Friday morning.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index traded up around 0.2%, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Cartier owner Richemont posts dip in sales

Swiss luxury group Richemont reported a 1% dip in sales through the six-month period ending in September, citing a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and tougher conditions in China.

The Cartier owner said sales came in at 10.1 billion euros ($10.89 billion) in the first half of its fiscal year, down 1% at actual exchange rates from the same period a year earlier.

Operating profit from continuing operations, meanwhile, came in at 2.2 billion euros for the six-month period, reflecting a 17% fall at actual exchange rates.

"In the first half of this fiscal year, we continued to deliver sustained resilience in a world where uncertainty has become the norm," Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, said in a statement.

"We saw solid sales growth across most of our regions offsetting continued weakness in Chinese demand, which, as I had predicted, will take longer to recover and is particularly affecting our Specialist Watchmakers," he added.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is poised to open 23 points higher at 8,166, Germany's DAX up 45 points at 19,412, France's CAC up 21 points at 7,445 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 13 points at 33,689, according to data from IG.

In corporate news, Swiss luxury group Richemont and British Airways-owner IAG are among those to report earnings on Friday.

