Europe stocks set to rise as investors look ahead to U.S.-China trade talks in Switzerland

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock market futures point to a positive start after the U.K. and U.S. confirmed a trade agreement, and investors look ahead to the U.S.-China trade negotiations set to begin this weekend.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index is expected to open higher by 0.3%, according to futures data from FactSet. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is also set to rise by 0.3%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 may open higher by 0.2%.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investors will be digesting earnings updates from German lender Commerzbank and Italy's Mediobanca, both acquisition targets for UniCredit. Portugal's utility company EDP is also revealing its quarterly results after a major power outage earlier this month.

On Thursday, most major European indexes closed higher. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 bucked the trend to tumble 0.32% after snapping its record winning streak on Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday as investors parsed China's April trade data.

China's exports surged in April even as businesses bore the brunt of U.S. tariffs that kicked into higher gear last month, while imports narrowed declines as Beijing stepped up stimulus.

On Wall Street, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.08%, while S&P 500 futures were off about 0.1%.

China’s April exports jump 8.1% to beat estimates despite U.S. tariffs; import decline slows

China's exports surged in April even as businesses bore the brunt of U.S. tariffs that kicked into higher gear last month, while imports narrowed declines as Beijing stepped up stimulus.

Exports jumped 8.1% last month in U.S. dollar terms from a year earlier, according to data released by customs authority Friday, sharply beating with Reuters' poll estimates of a 1.9% rise.

Imports slumped by 0.2% in April from a year earlier, compared with the economists' expectations of a 5.9% drop.

Read the full story here.

—Anniek Bao