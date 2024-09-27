Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Eric Adams pleads not guilty to federal corruption charges

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at federal court for his arraignment after he was charged with bribery and illegally soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign national, in New York City, U.S. September 27, 2024. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to criminal charges accusing him of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.
  • Adams is charged with conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.
  • He vows to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Manhattan at his arraignment on criminal charges of receiving illegal campaign donations and undisclosed luxury travel gifts while doing favors for Turkey's government and Turkish businessmen.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Adams, 64, is charged in a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleging conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions by foreign nationals.

The mayor told Magistrate Judge Katherine Parker at Friday's hearing that he understood his rights as a defendant, and that waived a public reading of the indictment in court.

Asked by Parker what his plea was, Adams replied, "I am not guilty, your honor."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

He has vowed to fight the case, even as a growing number of New York politicians call for his resignation and as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat weighs whether to force him from office by invoking a never-before-used provision of the city's Charter.

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking 50-50 home run ball is now on sale for $4.5 million

news 2 hours ago

Why JPMorgan Chase is prepared to sue the U.S. government over Zelle scams

District Court Judge Dale Hoe has scheduled an initial conference in Adams' case for Oct. 2, rejecting a request by the mayor's lawyer to hold the arraignment and that conference on a single day.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us