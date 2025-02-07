Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Elon Musk's X faces criminal probe in France over algorithm manipulation concerns

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Elon Musk’s X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • French prosecutors have opened an investigation into X over allegations that it distorted its algorithms.
  • The Paris public prosecutor's office said it received a report from a French lawmaker criticizing X over "biased algorithms" that were "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system."

French prosecutors on have opened an investigation into Elon Musk's X over allegations that it distorted its algorithms to manipulate discourse taking place on the social media platform.

The Paris public prosecutor's office said it received a report from a French lawmaker on Jan. 12 criticizing X over "biased algorithms" that were "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Magistrates and specialized assistants of the office's cybercrime section have been tasked with analyzing the report and carrying out initial technical checks on the platform, the prosecutor's office told CNBC Friday, in emailed comments.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

CNBC has contacted X for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us