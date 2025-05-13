Elon Musk says Starlink was approved in Saudi Arabia

Elon Musk said Saudi Arabia has approved Starlink for aviation and maritime use in the region speaking at an event during a White House-led trip to the kingdom on Tuesday.

Starlink is the satellite internet service owned and operated by Musk's aerospace and defense contractor, SpaceX.

SpaceX recently began offering its Starlink hardware for free outside the U.S. in a bid to win new subscribers.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Musk also briefly discussed his other business ambitions in the region promising to bring Tesla robotaxis to Saudi Arabia at an unspecified date.

The event featured President Donald Trump and tech executives from companies involved in artificial intelligence, defense and semiconductor manufacturing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At the same event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the U.S. chipmaker will sell over 18,000 of its latest artificial intelligence chips to Saudi Arabian company Humain.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.