Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to have appeal of fraud conviction reheard

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday lost her bid to have an appeal of her 2022 fraud conviction reheard.

The decision leaves Holmes with the Supreme Court as her last chance to undo her conviction.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied Holmes' request for a rehearing before the original three-judge panel that upheld her conviction.

At the same time, the court said no judge on the circuit court had asked for a vote on whether to have the full court rehear the appeal.

The decision leaves Holmes with the Supreme Court as her last chance to undo her conviction. She will have to ask the court to hear the case.

Holmes was sentenced in January 2023 to 11 years and 3 months in prison after being found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in January 2022.

— CNBC's Scott Cohn contributed to this report.